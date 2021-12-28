Zee world Beauty and The Beast: cast (images), plot summary, story, teasers

If you are a fan of Indian drama, Beauty and The Beast is the perfect show for you. Although its premiere date has not yet been announced, you can be sure that the show will air this year. This new show has a compelling storyline that you cannot afford to miss out on!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zee world Beauty and The Beast has a total of 238 episodes. Photo: @RealityJoel

Source: Twitter

Zee world Beauty and The Beast has a total of 238 episodes. Watch out for the upcoming Zee world Beauty and The Beast teasers, which will keep you updated with what to expect from the talented casts.

Beauty and The Beast profile summary

Genre: Family Drama Series

Family Drama Series Original name: Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey

Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey Original title: Beauty and The Beast

Country of origin: India

India Seasons: 1

1 Episodes: 238

238 Starring: Devi and Adhiraj

Devi and Adhiraj First episode: Not yet announced

Not yet announced Channel: Zee world TV Africa

Zee world TV Africa Network: Zee TV Watch

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Zee world Beauty and The Beast cast members with pictures

The talented cast comprises both veteran and upcoming Indian stars. Here are the real names of the Zee world Beauty and The Beast cast members.

1. Yesha Rughani as Devi Adhiraj Rajawat

She was born on 24th March 1992 (age 29 years) in Rajikot, India. Photo: @yesharughani

Source: Instagram

She gets married to this rival family contrary to her desire. She then vows to protect herself against any abuse, including marital abuse. However, she soon becomes entangled in a love triangle that ends tragically.

2. Krip Suri as Adhiraj Rajawat

He was born on 14th June 1986 (age 35 years) in India. Photo: @boworldwideig

Source: Instagram

Adhiraj starts in the series as a wealthy and arrogant man. He married Devi in a bid to frustrate her. However, the unexpected happens, and he starts falling for her soft spots.

3. Nisha Pareek as Kesar Mukund Rajawat

Nisha Pareek is an Indian based model born in Jaipur Rajasthan. Photo: @crimepatrolsavdhaanindia

Source: Instagram

Kesar becomes a stumbling block for Devi and Adhiraj’s relationship and marriage. As a result, they divorce and remarry later.

4. Vineet Kumar Chaudhary as Daksh Shergill

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary (born 3 October ) is an Indian Television actor. Photo: @sacorinaanddalip

Source: Instagram

He is a medical doctor who falls in love with Devika and desires to marry her. So, he purchases the Rajawat home and makes a deal with Devika to marry him.

Other members of the cast include:

Roopa Divatia as Heera Rajawat

Shoaib Ibrahim as Varun Babbar

Sakshi Sharma as Dhaani Mukund Rajawat

Zee world Beauty and The Beast plot summary

The Beauty and The Beast storyline is about a brave girl known as Devi. Her parents die at an early age, and she is left in the hands of her aunt and uncle. After growing up in the city, she travels back to the village to surprise them.

Upon arrival, she is spotted by an arrogant and rich boy named Adhiraj Rajawat. She slaps him, and as a result, he becomes obsessed with her. She then gets married to this rival family, contrary to her desire. She then vows to protect herself against any abuse.

Beauty and The Beast full story

This is the story of a young lady who struggles in life to enjoy her marital life. She is known as Devi, an orphan, as her parents died when she was young. She is raised by her aunt and uncle while residing in the city.

After spending several years in the city, she moves back to the village to settle down. Instead, she meets a wealthy and arrogant guy called Adhiraj Rajawat.

Actress Yesha Rughani looking beautiful as she poses for a picture. Photo: @yesharughani

Source: Instagram

He is not amused by the ordeal but conceals his feelings. He, in turn, forcefully marries Devi in a bid for revenge. However, after their wedding, he does not show any affection to his new bride and thus she struggles to win his heart.

Her efforts do not go futile as he starts to warm up to her and show her love. However, Devi’s joy is short-lived as her mother-in-law Maasa and widowed sister-in-law Kesa despise her and plan to keep them apart. As a result, there is a massive conflict, leading to Adhiraj giving her a divorce.

Maasa then decides to have Adhiraj marry Kesar. However, Devi remarries her husband during the wedding day after sitting as the bride. This angers both Kesar and her mother-in-law. Devi gets pregnant, and Maasa murders Adhiraj, proving that she is not his birth mother. It is proven that she was only after his wealth. A few months later, Devi delivers a baby girl, and Maasa tries to murder the baby but fails.

The series takes a 20-year leap and focuses on Devika, Devi and Adhiraj’s daughter. She looks exactly like her mother. In her late father’s will, it is stated that his child can only obtain the properties after being married for up to 6 months.

Maasa realizes this and requests Devika to act like Devi. The irony here is that she is unaware that Devika is Devi and Adhiraj’s only daughter. Maasa brings an actor known as Varun to impose as a prince and marry Devika for her properties. Devika finds out about his intentions and breaks all relations with him.

She then meets a new guy who does not love her and wants her body. Varun realizes that and marries her to stop her from falling into the wrong hands. The two start falling in love with each other.

However, a love triangle forms as Kesar’s daughter, Dhaani, desires Varun for herself. Dhaani’s mother had lost Adhiraj to Devi and does not want history to repeat itself, so she hatches a plan for Varun’s accident. As a result, Varun gets injured and loses his mental ability.

A new man named Daksh, a medical doctor, falls in love with Devika and desires to marry her. He purchases the Rajawat home and deals with Devika to marry him. Left with no choice, Devika agrees to get Varun normal. He gets normal but loses his memory.

Dhaani grabs the opportunity to get closer to him while Devika ensures he regains his memory. It is discovered that Devi is alive. The story ends when Varun and Devika reunite again. Dhaani faces the law for her evil deeds. Devika’s mother, Devi, comes home, and Maasa asks for her forgiveness. Devi forgives her and asks her to leave the house.

Zee world Beauty and The Beast is a perfect catch to spend time on. The bitter-sweet story will leave you with mixed reactions and emotions.

READ ALSO: Zee World My Golden Home: cast (with images), full story, plot summary

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Zee World My Golden Home. Over the years, Zee World has created a name for itself as one of the best channels to get your drama fix from.

Being one of the most popular shows to air on the channel, My Golden Home received a lot of love.

Source: Briefly News