Zee World Fire and Ice series: cast, songs, plot, full story, episodes download

Zee World Fire and Ice series' original name is Tashan-E-Ishq. However, the series is no longer limited to the Indian audience. Translating Zee World Fire and Ice into English and other languages helps billions of viewers worldwide to tune in. This article covers the cast and more!

Yuvraj and Twinkle of Zee World Fire and Ice series. Photo: @ZeeAnmolChannel (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Zee World's Fire and Ice is an addictive Indian series. The plot twists always throw viewers off-balance. Additionally, Zee World's Fire and Ice songs make it more interesting to watch. The tracks create the perfect mood in every scene.

Fire and Ice Zee World series' plot summary

Fire and Ice's Zee World show has one season and 322 episodes. Everything falls apart because of Twinkle Taneja and Yuvraj Luthra's mothers' enmity. However, their love conquers all obstacles, heals all wounds, and restores broken friendships.

Fire and Ice's Zee World cast

Watch out for the monthly Fire and Ice Zee World teasers. After reading these spoiler alerts, you will hate distractions whenever you tune in on Fire and Ice. Additionally, you feel relieved and excited after watching the scenes that grabbed your attention. These are the Fire and Ice's actors:

1. Jasmin Bhasin as Twinkle

Actress Jasmin Bhasin. Photo: @jasminbhasin2806

Source: Instagram

She finds out Yuvraj's pretentious love. Twinkle's troubles begin when she marries Kunj to spite Yuvraj.

2. Zain Imam as Yuvraj

Actor Zain Imam. Photo: @zainimam_official

Source: Instagram

His mother's hate towards Twinkle's family blinds him. Yuvi tries to make everything right when it is too late.

3. Sidhant Gupta as Kunj

Actor Sidhant Gupta. Photo: @Sarthi Saxena

Source: Facebook

Kunj and Twinkle share a strange relationship with Yuvraj. He can be a friend or an enemy when he chooses.

4. Naman Shaw as Rocky Singh

Actor Naman Shwa. Photo: @namanshaw

Source: Instagram

After everyone believes he died in an accident, Kunj takes up a new identity, Rocky Singh. He returns home, finds his wife is married to Yuvraj and plans to destroy them.

5. Neha Narang as Simple

Actress Neha Narang. Photo: @neha1narang

Source: Instagram

She shows up in the finale episodes when Kunj and Twinkle want to get married for a second time. She proves they have been framed in a murder case.

6. Vaishnavi Mahant as Leela

Actress Vaishnavi Mahant. Photo: @zeeworldgossipnews

Source: Facebook

Leela is Twinkle's mother and understands her daughter's plight. She always supports her decisions and encourages her to press on.

7. Eva Grover as Anita

Actress Ev Grover. Photo: @TamilActr

Source: Facebook

No one else's opinion matters but hers. Anita is Yuvraj's mother and the most stubborn woman in the series.

8. Deepika Ami as Usha

Actress Deepika Ami. Photo: @deepikaaminofficial

Source: Instagram

After Kunj's death, his mum advises Twinkle to remarry so that her grandchild gets a father figure. Therefore, Twinkle marries Yuvraj.

You will also meet recurring characters like:

Bobby Parvez as Manohar (Kunj's father)

Jatin Sial as Raminder (Twinkle's father)

Aashish Kaul as Dr. Akshay (Yuvraj's father)

Abhilash Chaudhary as (Rocky Singh's manager and friend)

Charu Asopa as Dr. Pallavi (Yuvraj's friend)

Vishal Gupta as Anand (Kunj's brother)

Shritama Mukherjee as Devika (Twinkle's younger sister)

Zee World series Fire and Ice full story

In Fire and Ice Zee World episode 1, Leela and Anita's rivalry cannot let their children marry each other. Twinkle realizes later that Yuvraj is a two-faced man using her to destroy her mother, Anita.

She marries a wealthy man named Kunj. He gives her everything a woman needs in a man. Yuvraj regrets not treating Twinkle right and tries to kill Kunj to get her back. Tables turn around, and Twinkle saves Yuvraj's life.

Twinkle staring at Yuvraj. Photo: @ZeeTV

Source: Twitter

Her actions make him respect her marriage. Yuvraj begins to protect the couple and Twinkle's mum from his mother's vengeful plan. When Twinkle is imprisoned over false accusations, Kunj assumes Yuvraj had a hand in it.

Fire and Ice Zee World Kunj and Twinkle's romance takes a u-turn when Kunj dies in an accident before his baby is born. It is later revealed that Kunj survived the accident, and doctors performed reconstructive surgery on his deformed face. Meanwhile, everyone still thinks he is dead.

Kunj's mother makes Twinkle marry Yuvraj since being a single mother is hard. She remarries despite being in love with her dead husband. Kunj feels betrayed when he returns home and finds them married.

He requests his friend Pallavi to help him destroy the newlyweds. Five years later, Kunj is a famous boxer called Rocky Singh. Meanwhile, Twinkle's child dies. She is still Yuvraj's wife but still holds onto Kunj's memories.

Kunj is unaware of Twinkle's troubles. Meanwhile, Twinkle and Yuvraj embark on a mission to prove that Rocky Singh is Kunj. Kunj and Twinkle later have a moment of closure. She explains to him how she and Yuvraj faked their marriage to please their families.

Actress Jasmin Bhasin. Photo: @jasminbhasin2806

Source: Instagram

Upon learning that his child passed away, Kunj regrets his decisions and reveals his true identity. Twinkle relocates to Masuri to start a new life because she cannot choose between Kunj and Yuvraj.

The men follow her in Masuri to win her heart, but she rejects them to focus on her education. Kunj asks a college principal to admit her. In exchange, he becomes the school's boxing teacher. However, Twinkle is unaware of Kunj's sacrifices.

Yuvraj pretends to be a Sadar named Jassi and befriends her. He realizes that Twinkle and Kunj want to marry each other and asks Pallavi to fake suicide to help him trap Kunj.

In Zee World's series Fire and Ice's final episode, Pallavi's workers kill her to get her money. Kunj and Twinkle are accused of killing Pallavi. Simple proves the two are innocent, and Yuvraj marries Twinkle. At the same time, Kunj weds Simple.

Zee World Fire and Ice series is also on eExtra as Dare to Love. However, the series is not only being aired in South Africa. You will find it on Kenya's Ebru TV as Forever Yours, Pakistan's Aplus, and Mauritius' MBC Digital 4.

