Zee World My Golden Home: cast (with images), full story, plot summary

Who remembers My Golden Home? Over the years, Zee World has created a name for itself as one of the best channels to get your drama fix from. Being one of the most popular shows to air on the channel, My Golden Home received a lot of love. Read on to know more about the My Golden Home cast members and other important details.

My Golden Home, produced by Rajshri Productions, was an Indian dramatic serial that aired on Zee TV Monday to Friday evenings. Photo: @YMGGK.ZEE

My Golden Home on Zee World was undoubtedly one of the best Indian shows. This is because the My Golden Home actors are some of the finest actors and actresses Bollywood has. At the same time, Rajshri Productions produced the show.

Plot summary

What is the My Golden storyline? In essence, the plot follows the life of Abha and Karan. They are the youngest children of rival families, constantly at war with each other. Yet, despite the family rivalry, the two meet and fall in love and live on to a happy ending.

My Golden Home full story

Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli revolves around the story of the families associated with a palatial mansion called Swarn Bhawan and located in Ujjain. Photo: giphy.com

My Golden Home Zee World full story revolves around families associated with a Swarn Bhawan mansion, which translates to the golden home, located in Ujjain. The Thakur family inherited the mansion, which includes Thakur Uday Pratap Singh, his wife Thakurain Chandra, their son Swarn Prakas and their youngest daughter Swarn Abha. Their eldest daughter, however, moved out after her marriage.

After many unforeseen challenges, the family is forced out and sell the house, and they relocate to Raghav Pandit, and Jagmohan Prasad buys the mansion. Unfortunately, although Raghav is pure of heart, his wife is the opposite. Her greed and contemptuous nature are consistently showed as she makes fun of the Thakur family.

Abha works as Jagmohan's employee in the Swarn Bhawan, where she takes a false name. However, Abha and Karan Prasad fall in love with each other, and although Karan finds out her true identity, he still wanted to marry her.

Their relationship, however, endures hiccups after Sanskar, Abha's former lover, gets back into her life. Sanskar tries to kill Karan severally, but his efforts are all in vain. Karan breaks up with Abha but later remarries her. However, Karan's life is constantly in danger since a lot of people come for him.

The Prasad household receive some good news as Abha announces she is pregnant with Karan's child. At about that time, news spread of Karan's death. Abha moves on with Ranchod, but upon Karan's return, he gets angry. They eventually get back together, living in the Swarn Bhawan.

In the My Golden Home final episode, the golden mansion becomes a golden home again, as new family members arrive and all misunderstandings are cleared.

My Golden Home cast real names

What is My Golden Home's Abha real name? Without a doubt, the Swarn Bhawan cast did an outstanding job. These are some of the members.

1. My Golden Home Abha

Suhasi Goradia Dhami is an Indian actress and model known for portraying Abha in Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. Photo: @Denis Davydov

Suhasi Goradia Dhami is an Indian actress and model. She is known for portraying Abha in Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and double role as Vedika Mathur and Vedika Pratab in Aap Ke Aa Jane Se. Dhami is a trained classical dancer since childhood.

2. Karan Grover as Karan Prasad

Karan Grover is an Indian television actor best known for his portrayal of Arjun in Saarrthi, Shantanu Kant in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Dr. Rohit Sippy in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. @Michael11477553

Karan V Grover is a television actor. The My Golden Home star is best known for his portrayal of Arjun in Saarrthi, Shantanu Kant in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Dr. Rohit Sippy in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

3. Jayshree Arora as Saraswati Ram Prasad

Jayshree Arora is an Indian film, stage and television actress and a trained dancer of Kathak and Manipuri. Photo: @Michael11477553

Jayshree Arora is a film, stage and television actress and a trained dancer of Kathak and Manipuri. She starred in the first Indian TV series Hum Log, which began in 1984 and has since performed in over 160 works.

4. Shishir Sharma as Jagmohan Ram Prasad

Shishir Sharma is an Indian film and television actor known for playing the role of Jagmohan Prasad in Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. Photo: @Michael11477553

Shishir Sharma is a film and television actor. He appeared in Zee TV's Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and is known for playing the role of Jagmohan Prasad in Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. Currently, he appeared in the second season of the web show Permanent Roommates on TVFPlay.

5. Zarina Wahab as Pratibha Jagmohan Prasad

Zarina Wahab is an Indian actress who predominantly worked in Hindi and Malayalam films. Photo: @AndTVOfficial

Zarina Wahab is an actress who predominantly worked in Hindi and Malayalam films. She is known for critically acclaimed roles in Chitchor and Gopal Krishna in Bollywood and Malayalam Cinema with films like Chamaram and Palangal.

6. Zahida Parveen as Yashodhara Sahay

Zahida Parveen is an Indian actress known for playing Badi in Thief of Baghdad, the evil Yashodhara Masi in Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Gayatri Scindia in Punar Vivah. Photo: @zeeworldgossipnews

Zahida Parveen is an Indian actress. She is most known for playing Badi in Thief of Baghdad, the evil Yashodhara Masi in Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Gayatri Scindia in Punar Vivah.

7. Harsh Vashisht as Vimal Jagmohan Prasad

Harsh Vashisht is an Indian film and television actor who made his career debut as a child artist in the movie Kohraam, starring Dharmendra in the lead. Photo: @Michael11477553

Harsh Vashisht is a film and television actor born in India. He is the son of yesteryear character actor Brahmachari. He made his career debut as a child artist in the movie Kohraam, starring Dharmendra in the lead.

8. Karuna Pandey as Shaili Vimal Prasad

Karuna is an Indian tv actress famous for her work in Bollywood Diaries in 2016. Photo: @isalilsand

Karuna Pandey is a TV actress famous for her work in Bollywood Diaries in 2016. She was born on September 4, 1980, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. In addition, the My Golden Home starlet did her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya and college studies from the Department of Indian Theatre, Chandigarh.

9. Mehul Nisar as Veer Jagmohan Prasad

Mehul is an Indian television and film actor who acted in more than 25 television shows and has appeared in more than 100 television commercials Photo: @MehulNisar

Who are the My Golden Home cast? Mehul Nisar is a television and film actor. The My Golden Home actor started his career with the 1998 television series Hip Hip Hurray and has acted in more than 25 television shows. Also, he has appeared in more than 100 television commercials.

10. Dimple Inamdar as Priyanka Veer Prasad

Dimple Inamdar is a Marathi TV actress who made it to Hindi TV serials in a short while and is quite well known for her performances in several TV serials. Photo: @Dimple Inamdar

Dimple Inamdar is a Marathi TV actress who made it to Hindi TV serials in a short while and is quite well known for her performances in several TV shows.

The My Golden Home Indian series indeed is a classic. In case you missed it, you can download or watch My Golden Home online. It is one of Zee TV's most entertaining Indian soapies!

