An Unusual Tale Starlife: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

The popular indian romance-drama soapie An Unusual Tale is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. The soapie features talented actors and actresses such as Sonali Bendre, Apurva Agnihotri, and Harsh Chhaya. Here is all you need to know about An Unusual Tale actors and actresses.

Here is a breakdown of the performers who play the roles in this famous soapie.

An Unusual Tale Starlife cast

An Unusual Tale cast names are:

Sonali Bendre as Shobha Sachdev

Apurva Agnihotri as Vikram Ahuja

Harsh Chhaya as Samarth Sachdev, Shobha’s ex-husband

Other recurring cast members are:

Vivana Singh as Sarika Sachdev/Madhura Kashyap

Alka Amin as Sharda Sachdev, Samarth’s mother

Devyansh Tapuriah as Rehaan

Kreesha Shah as Jia

Ruchi Savarn as Garima Ganguly

Sandeep Rajora as Tarun

Anurag Sharma as Sandeep

Mihika Verma as Shikha

Rushad Rana as Saurabh Ganguly

Gaurav Nanda as Anil

Prashant Chawla as Sanjay Ganguly

Vivian Dsena as Abhay

Garima Kapoor as Riddhima

Preeti Gupta as a friend

An Unusual Tale plot summary

Here is the exciting Unusual Tale full story. An Unusual Tale is about Shobha, a middle-aged housewife who is married to a politician, Samarth.

Shobha and Samarth have two children, and have a seemingly happy marriage until Shobha finds out (through a news broadcast) that her husband is cheating on her, and that he is also involved in a corruption scandal.

She is devastated by the news, and she is at a loss about what to expect from life, as the scandal is now known nationwide. For the sake of her kids, she decides to follow her passion and pursue a career.

Her new journey in the career world proves to be hard, as she suffers the inevitable ups and downs of being newly independent. One of her biggest challenges yet is working with her arrogant and somewhat mysterious boss, Vikram Ahuja.

However, Vikram turns out to be really helpful to Shobha, as he inspires her to make an identity for herself and not to rely on the identity her husband has left her with.

Shobha and Vikram get so close, that even her kids love him too. Their relationship becomes very strong. An Unusual Tale follows the lives of the two, their families, and how they struggle to leave their pasts behind for a better future.

Unusual Tale teasers for August 2021

Here is what will happen in the next few episodes of the show:

Sunday 1 August 2021

Episode 5: Shobha is excited about her new job, but Smarth is not so happy about it. He rebukes her and asks her to refuse the job offer.

Episode 6: Shobha is upset with Samarth’s mother.

Monday 2 August 2021

Episode 7: Shobha confronts Vikram; she also comforts Garima and starts her new job.

Episode 8: Shobha decides to quit, but Vikram manages to convince her not to.

Tuesday 3 August 2021

Episode 9: Shobha is concerned about having to leave their home. Tarun tries to persuade Shobha to move in with her family, but she refuses.

Episode 10: Samarth apologizes to Shobha, who lies to Samarth's mom. Vikram is short with Shobha.

Wednesday 4 August 2021

Episode 11: Shobha convinces Samarth’s mom to move, and she and Vikram are now neighbours.

Episode 12: Vikram decides to fire Shobha after she fails to deliver.

Thursday 5 August 2021

Episode 13: Shobha seeks the help of her children with her presentation. Her presentation is liked at the office meeting.

Episode 14: Shobha slaps Sandeep for misbehaving. Sharada decides that Garima will marry Tarun's brother.

Friday 6 August 2021

Episode 15: Shobha agrees to visit Sandeep's house, only to expose him; the plan backfires. Vikram fires Shobha.

Episode 16: Vikram fires Sandeep. Sharada humiliates Sanjay.

An Unusual Tale Starlife cast members are famous actors and actresses who are doing the best to bring the story of Shobha and Vikram to life. Which one among them is your favourite?

