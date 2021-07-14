Muvhango teasers for August 2021: What will happen to your favourite characters?

Muvhango is definitely one of the most popular prime time TV soap operas in South Africa today. The show, which chronicles the life of the royal Mukwevho family, keeps viewers glued to their screens, and rightfully so. What will happen in Muvhango in August 2021? Find out in this tell-all summary of Muvhango teasers for August 2021.

Find out what will happen to your favourite Muvhango characters come August.

Muvhango teasers August 2021

Here is what is set to happen:

Episode 3872 - Monday, 2 August 2021

Shaz is exceptionally excited after her date with Andrew. On the other hand, things are not looking too good for KK. Mpho has a meltdown in public.

Episode 3873 - Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Shaz and Andrew hit it off, and Marang's lies come to an end.

Episode 3874 - Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Marang's plans to get pregnant don't work. Hangwani find out who Shaz is dating, and Kgosi finds evidence about Mpfareni's demise.

Episode 3875 - Thursday, 5 August 2021

James thinks about dropping the lawsuit and being accountable for what he did. Kgosi makes his decision, and Mulalo suggests that Teboho must sacrifice for the team.

Episode 3876 - Friday, 6 August 2021

Azwindini is desperate for a better future. Hangwani does the most to impress her new boyfriend, which leaves Shaz embarrassed. Mulalo convinces Teboho to take the fall for their actions.

Episode 3877 - Monday, 9 August 2021

Rendani is unsure about Andrew's intentions. James drops the lawsuit against Marang, and Azwindini refuses even to consider going back to the throne.

Episode 3878 - Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Luruli demands to know where his grandmother and parents are. Azwindini confronts Susan about the money. Kgosi tries to apologise to KK, and Shaz decides that her career needs an upgrade.

Episode 3879 - Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Andrew stands Shaz up. Azwindini spoils himself, and Shumi disregards Mukondeleli's plea.

Episode 3880 - Thursday, 12 August 2021

An attack foils Azwindini's plans. Andrew spoils Shaz, and Mulalo's life is in danger.

Episode 3881 - Friday, 13 August 2021

Mulalo confesses to everyone. Susan makes a big decision. The police are unable to trace Azwindini's new car. Shudu and Ndiwavho throw a house party and get into trouble for it.

Episode 3882 - Monday, 16 August 2021

Azwindini is confident that Susan wants to talk to him to mend things between them. James agrees to go to the Bachelor's party, but only because his client will be there. KK's house has a new buyer - Tenda. Shaz and Andrew have the 'where is this relationship going?' conversation.

Episode 3883 - Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Shaz makes a life-altering decision about Andrew and regrets it. Azwindini meets Susan and is confident about their love for each other. Ndiwavho is moving to Jo'Burg and is looking forward to meeting Katlego; but Katlego might have not been totally honest about himself.

Episode 3884 - Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Imani wants James' sister out of their house. Susan and Azwindini have reached a point of no return.

Episode 3885 - Thursday, 19 August 2021

A young girl's dream of romance comes crashing down on her. Itseng is hiding something; what is it? Gizara has a strange request for Hangwani.

Episode 3886 - Friday, 20 August 2021

Mpho receives an unpleasant visitor from her past. Susan is not happy to be back in the Royal House. Shaz feels like Hangwani doesn't notice her.

Episode 3887 - Monday, 23 August 2021

Shaz ends her relationship with Andrew and fights with Rendani when Rendani says that she saw the break-up happening.

Susan wants to abandon her royal duties, which upsets Azindwini.

Katlego's real identity is revealed - he is Mpho's ex, and he and Mpho are Ndiwavho's parents.

Episode 3888 - Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Susan makes a decision that rocks Azindwini's world. Imani's conversation with Itseng reveals surprising things.

Rendani and Shaz have a heart-to-heart conversation; Rendani reveals to Shaz why she never supported her relationship with Andrew.

Episode 3889 - Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Rendani and Shaz have to find another venue to train for the dancing competition. James beats Big Daddy up. Ndiwavho discovers that Ofentse and Mpho are her parents.

Episode 3890 - Thursday, 26 August 2021

The identity of Big Daddy's boss is revealed. Shaz suggests Dukathole as a venue to practice their dancing. Ndiwavho does not want to talk to Mpho about her discovery. Hangwani is not careful.

Episode 3891 - Friday, 27 August 2021

Itseng receives a visitor who promises to be trouble. Mpho believes she is cursed after another child goes missing. Azwindini goes after Susan to bring her back home, but tragedy strikes.

Episode 3892 - Monday, 30 August 2021

Susan rushes to be with Azwindini as they wait for news on Ndiwavho - something big happens.

Itseng and Mother meet to discuss a new plan for their lives. Rendani tries to convince Hangwani to go behind Gizara's back.

Episode 3893 - Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Rendani wants Hangwani to join the dance club. Azwindini refuses to grant Susan a divorce. James and Mother meet.

What should you expect from your favourite characters?

Here is what will happen to some of the main characters:

Shaz

Shaz and Andrew's relationship hits the rocks, and the two break up. Shaz and Rendani fight when Rendani reveals that she saw the break-up happening. They later patch things up.

Ndiwavho

Ndiwavho plans on moving to Johannesburg and meeting with Katlego. She also finds out who her birth parents are.

Susan and Azwindini

Susan and Azwindini's relationship is also at stake, with Susan ultimately asking for a divorce and Azwindini eventually refusing to grant her one.

Clearly, the characters in the Muvhango series are about to experience life-altering situations, from break-ups to discovering who their birth parents are. Stay tuned for more about your favourite soapies.

