Lingashoni Teasers for November 2021: Whose body is found?

Mandla makes detrimental plans for the future, but his children wish their mom would go against the Isithembu. Finally, Sam is revealed as part of the murder plot and is tortured and forced to reveal who the mastermind is. Will the torture break him? Take a glimpse at what is to come in the Lingashoni teasers below.

Lingashoni is a thrilling soapie revolving around the life of Mandla Cele, a successful businessman who comes from poverty. After the significant success of getting married and then suffering a 10-year memory loss, he returns to his earlier life. But will he find common ground between his two mismatched lives?

Lingashoni November 2021 teasers

A body is discovered, and Tebatso is nowhere to be found. At the same time, Puleng is tormented by the bullet that struck Mandla. Are Sarah's suspicions that Mpumi is pregnant accurate? Get the gist in the teasers below.

Monday, 1st November 2021 - Episode 129

In a game of tug of war, MaMdabe is the one who struggles the most, while Mandla tells Puleng some unexpected news. Elsewhere, Papi makes it clear to NJ that men need to stand alone.

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021 - Episode 130

As Tebatso discovers that Mdu and Ace are still alive, Puleng and Seipati find themselves in a difficult position. Later on, Letlotlo is keen on running the Shisanyama.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021 - Episode 131

Puleng has Mandla's heart in her hands as Tebatso finds himself in a difficult position with the Mchunu's. Meanwhile, Papi rebuffs his agreement with Letlotlo.

Thursday, 4th November 2021 - Episode 132

Puleng and Seipati are taken aback by their role in Mandla's plan as Robert finds himself in the middle of the Mchunu's crossfire. Soon after, Papi wants Puleng to stop threatening Letlotlo.

Monday, 8th November 2021 - Episode 133

Puleng backs the isithembu while Robert pleads with Mdu to let Donald live. Elsewhere, NJ has nowhere to stay and is couch surfing at Tebatso's in the meantime.

Tuesday, 9th November 2021 - Episode 134

As the planning for the Isithembu carries on, somebody is not thrilled with it. Meanwhile, Robert plants seeds of doubt in the Mchunu family's minds as Mantoa fires up Mohau when she reveals that NJ has returned for his inheritance.

Wednesday, 10th November 2021 - Episode 135

As Mandla makes arrangements for the future, his children want their mom to go against the Isithembu. So, later on, Robert tries his hardest to save his son's life.

Thursday, 11th November 2021 - Episode 136

Puleng turns things around on Mandla and Seipati's marriage plans while Sam is handed to the Mchunu's under the perception that he is the murderer.

Monday, 15th November 2021 - Episode 137

Mandla's strict demands make Puleng resist him; this tears the family into two, with those on Puleng's side while others on Mandla's side. It is evident that Sam will not make it through the torture he is undergoing at the Mchunus; Tebatso is forced to get rid of him for good.

Tuesday, 16th November 2021 - Episode 138

Puleng reveals the Cele family's closet of skeletons publicly while Sam tells all, indicating the person behind MaMdabe's murder. Elsewhere, Tebatso is struggling to survive.

Wednesday, 17th November 2021 - Episode 139

The Cele uncles make a radical choice which may result in Seipati being left destitute. Elsewhere, Mantoa stabs a friend in the back while the Mchunu brothers try their best to ensure Sam stays alive.

Thursday, 18th November 2021 - Episode 140

The elders' decision is unexpected as Tebatso tries to dispose of the evidence, but has he waited too long to do it?

Monday, 22nd November 2021 - Episode 141

Ngadlangadla lets out essential information about the master bedroom in the Cele home; soon after, Tebatso lets out a name that he was to stay quiet about. Will this lead to his death?

Tuesday, 23rd November 2021 - Episode 142

Puleng does what she can to keep Ngadlangadla off her case, but Madla wants the opposite. Elsewhere, the Mchunu family leaves Phakade at the helm, and he becomes dubious about Tebatso's snoopiness.

Wednesday, 24th November 2021 - Episode 143

Ngadlangadla reveals even more damning information, shaking Papi to the core, and Puleng cannot breathe. Elsewhere, Tebatso gives his escape from Phakade one more try.

Thursday, 25th November 2021 - Episode 144

Mandla's shooting torments Puleng while a stray bullet hits Tebatso. Finally, Seipati is acquitted.

Monday, 29th November 2021 - Episode 145

Seipati receives disheartening news from her family while the Mchunu boys are aggressive about the mess they left behind in Free State. Later on, Sarah believes that Mpumi could be pregnant.

Tuesday, 30th November 2021 - Episode 146

Seipati finds Teboho's body, and Tebatso cannot be traced, especially now when his family need him. Soon after, detective Kalipa goes to see Mdu and Ace and leaves them in a panic, while Sarah is now confident that Mpumi is carrying a child.

Puleng

In the teasers above, she and Seipati find themselves in a difficult position. Later on, she is shocked by Mandla's plan but supports isithembu. Soon after, she resists Mandla but is tormented later by his shooting.

Tebatso

He finds himself in a tricky position, and soon after, a homeless NJ crashes at his house. He is forced to get rid of Sam - this does not work out, resulting in him being locked up by Phakade. He escapes but is hit by a stray bullet. Is he still alive?

From the Lingashoni teasers above, it is clear that the November episodes are more thrilling than ever before. Catch Lingashoni premiere episodes on 1Magic from Monday to Thurday at 9:30 pm.

