Kuzgun's father, an honest cop, is imprisoned when his friend (Rifat) becomes a drug lord's right-hand man and frames him. The boy escapes thugs sent by the drug lord to look for his drugs in their home and grows up on the streets. Voëlvry teasers November 2021 unveils the upcoming episodes.

The 20-year-old Kuzgun infiltrates Rifat's gang and falls in love with his daughter (Dila) while seeking revenge. Attorney Dila is against her father's unlawful businesses. However, her brother, Ali, is Rifat's closest confidant. Dila feels guilty for betraying Kuzgun in their childhood and vows to protect him.

November episodes of Voëlvry Turkish series

Kuzgun trusts Dervis, unaware he is Behram (the drug lord and Rifat's boss). As a result, he is taken aback when he realizes Berham/Dervis is his grandfather. In addition, Dila sometimes ships drugs for Berham. So, why did Berham allow his son to go to jail over false accusations?

Monday, 1st November 2021

Episode 31

Dila gets hurt while protecting Kuzgun from being assaulted. Bora and Cermin (Rifat's wife) are behind the attack. Meanwhile, Kartal comforts Seda.

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021

Episode 32

Kuzgun requests Dervis to find out who sent people to harm him. Meanwhile, Bora gives Berham some vital information to protect himself, while Sermin persuades Rifat to split Dila's shares between her and Ali. As a result, Dila is under tight security when she returns home from the hospital.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021

Episode 33

Kuzgun's love Dila tempts him to defy Behram's instructions and murder Bora. Meryem asks Kumru to make the right choices after their reconciliation. Unfortunately, he orders her to stay away from his business and life-threatening love life.

Thursday, 4th November 2021

Episode 34

The series reveals Behram Adivar's real identity after Dila admits she despises her brother for hurting Kuzgun. Meanwhile, Bora assumes Kuzgun and Ali's plan failed.

Friday, 5th November 2021

Episode 35

Meryem worries about Kartal, while Kuzgun gets emotional when he enters his childhood home for the first time in years. Kudret dares Dila to obey the law or face the consequences.

Monday, 8th November 2021

Episode 36

Kuzgun and Dila's love-hate relationship deepens. Finally, Dila begins straightening out things at the company and offers to help her spouse find his father's murderer.

Elsewhere, Bora blackmails Sermin into agreeing to steal Dila's company shares. Bora also gives Kumru clues regarding her father's murder, and Kuzgun asks Meryem why she abandoned him.

Tuesday, 9th November 2021

Episode 37

Dila and her man attend a wedding uninvited and disguised as a married couple. Kuzgun feels jealous when she interacts with other men, especially her former assistant. The person Sermin hires to spy on Dila gets caught. Kuzgun discovers some shocking facts about his late father.

Wednesday, 10th November 2021

Episode 38

Kuzgun tries to kiss Dila after their reconciliation. Later, Dila discovers why Behram hid Kuzgun's past but could not guard Yusuf's life. Elsewhere, Bora finds a new business partner.

Thursday, 11th November 2021

Episode 39

Kudret asks Dila to plant a tracking device in Kuzgun's car, but the plan fails. After a lock of hair proves Yusuf is alive, Kuzgun promises Ferman that he will murder Behram, unaware that Behram knows their deal. Meanwhile, Sermin suspects Seda and Kartal closeness.

Friday, 12th November 2021

Episode 40

Dila witnesses Behram's house exploding after Kuzgun leaves the place. Kudret assures Dila he planned the attack before she accompanies her husband to his childhood home.

Kuzgun wants to protect his family. Unfortunately, they do not like Dila. Kumru discovers Dila hid the drugs that framed her father, and Bora plans to attack Kartal and Kuzgun.

Monday, 15th November 2021

Episode 41

Can Dila save herself so that her man focuses on rescuing his brother? After Bora confesses his dark past to Dila, he goes out to meet Ferman. Unfortunately, that is the last time he is seen alive. Rifat refuses his daughter's support to protect his family from more harm.

Tuesday, 16th November 2021

Episode 42

Bora's family begins to look for his murderer. Meanwhile, Kudret guilt trips Dila for protecting her husband.

Wednesday, 17th November 2021

Episode 43

Kuzgun discovers Dila's father instructed her to put drugs in Yusuf's house. Will he forgive her? Meanwhile, Meryem encourages Dila to focus on saving Kuzgun. Fusun hates Ali's kisses, and Cihan gets close to Kumru.

Thursday, 18th November 2021

Episode 44

Kuzgun confronts Rifat in jail on Dila's birthday. Elsewhere, Dila receives a court confirmation regarding Rifat's case appeal date.

Seda breaks up with Kartal, while Kudret and Behram agree to prosecute Kuzgun. Dila's man throws her a surprise birthday party and meets Behram afterward.

Friday, 19th November 2021

Episode 45

Dila's happy marriage gets rocky when her hubby discovers what she has been doing behind his back. As a result, Kuzgun perceives her as an enemy even after she cuts her ties with Kudret. Dila later warns Ali against saving their father.

Monday, 22nd November 2021

Episode 46

Behram Adivar appoints Dila to ship a huge consignment of drugs. Kumru discovers Dila's brother is helping her register a fake company to avoid being traced and reports her to Kudret, Dila's former partner.

Tuesday, 23rd November 2021

Episode 47

Kuzgun wonders why Dila was the only one who escaped the police raid. Selcuk protected her. Later, Ali unintentionally hurts Kartal through a car accident while targeting Kuzgun. The court sets Rifat free before closing his case.

Wednesday, 24th November 2021

Episode 48

Dila makes Rifat promise not to harm her husband. The police arrest Ali and Bilgin Enterprise loses notable clients. During Kuzgun's mission to kidnap Rifat, Behram sets a booby-trap. He ensures Dila unknowingly sets it off and kills Rifat.

Kumru stays beside Cihan as he recovers in hospital. Dervis reveals his real identity as Behram Adivar (Kuzgun's grandfather) when Kuzgun confronts him.

Thursday, 25th November 2021

Episode 49

Dila is torn between avenging Rifat's death and protecting her spouse. Therefore, she pours her anger on Kumru.

Friday, 26th November 2021

Episode 50

Dila throws away her wedding ring. Later, Kumru agrees to help her unveil Behram's identity.

Monday, 29th November 2021

Episode 51

Kumru meets her grandfather, and Kuzgun discovers his family's dark past when he visits his grandfather's childhood home. His father's photo will resolve many mysteries in his life.

Tuesday, 30th November 2021

Episode 52

Kuzgun plans to buy Bilgin Holdings' assets, and Dila files for a divorce before meeting Dervis. Kuzgun and Meryem disclose their relationship with Dervis/Behram. On the other hand, Dila has promised to help Behram catch Ferman. Therefore, her enmity with Kuzgun continues.

Dila

The court frees her father, Rifat, from jail, thus leaving his drugs case pending. She makes him promise not to hurt her husband, Kuzgun. Later, Berham makes her trigger a weapon unknowingly and kills Rifat. The police detained her brother, Ali, for hurting someone else while trying to kill Kuzgun.

Kuzgun

He discovers that Rifat used Dila to plant drugs in their home, thus leading to his father's imprisonment. Visiting his childhood home and where his grandfather grew up makes him learn more about his late father.

Will Kuzgun forgive his wife and grandfather for destroying his father's life? Voëlvry teasers November 2021 explore the power of love. Kuzgun and Dila's love might heal all wounds. Therefore, watch Voëlvry on eExtra on weekdays at 21h30.

