Elif 2 Teasers for November 2021: Elif ends up on life support!

Elif 2 teasers for November 2021 are out, and you should brace yourself for an eventful experience! The show's plot has taken a new trajectory, and the newly revealed secrets are unfathomable. As you prepare for the rollercoaster that is the show, you might want to check out the snippets in these teasers.

Elif 2 storyline features the life of a troubled young girl, Elif. She was raised under harsh circumstances and was forced to constantly watch over her shoulders for fear of being killed. Her life is full of sorrow, although she finds light in the people who care for her. Apart from Elif, other Elif 2 cast members are caught up in complicated circumstances that require them to make difficult decisions. Elif 2 teasers for November highlight the events of the oncoming episodes and what you should anticipate.

Elif 2 teasers for November 2021

Recent Elif 2 episodes revealed Necdet's inhumane ways and how much he is willing to risk to get back at his foes. His escapades put his loved ones in complicated situations since they have to gamble between turning him in or covering his tracks. Check out these hints of the oncoming Elif 2 episodes for details of how the drama will unfold.

Episode 111 (294) - Monday, 1st of November 2021

Veysel tortures one of Necdet's men to confess and threatens to take them to the police, but someone discourages him from turning the henchman in. Tugce gets into a car with Sedar, and Zeynep attempts to persuade Gonca to help her.

Episode 112 (295) - Tuesday, 2nd of November 2021

Zeynep invites Erkut to deliberate her situation, and Veysel informs Zeynep that Osman changed his mind about confessing to the police.

Episode 113 (296) - Wednesday, 3rd of November 2021

Veysel worries that Necdet's henchmen might kill him, and Melek spots Elif, although Nurten gets Elif away. Elsewhere, Zeynep agrees to divorce Selim, and Kenan is shocked to spot her with Erkut.

Episode 114 (297) - Thursday, 4th of November 2021

Arzu relocates to Necdet's house, and Tugce succeeds in escaping from Serdar. Kenan ends his relationship with Arzu, and Veysel nearly gets caught by Necdet's men, although he manages to escape.

Episode 115 (298) - Friday, 5th of November 2021

Tugce goes through a hard time on the streets. Luckily, Veysel, who is running away from Necdet's men, rescues her. Aliye insinuates that Arzu had something to do with the kidnapping, but Arzu is shocked to discover it was Serdar.

Episode 116 (299) - Monday, 8th of November 2021

Zeynep initiates the divorce process, and a group of men unexpectedly show up in prison to visit Selim. Veysel exchanges Tugce for his safety, but Necdet backs out of the deal and fires at Veysel, causing a scuffle to ensue.

Episode 117 (300) - Tuesday, 9th of November 2021

Tugce gets shot during the fire and is fighting for her life. Kenan refuses to believe Murat is responsible for the mayhem; instead, he blames Necdet.

Episode 118 (301) - Wednesday, 10th of November 2021

Tugce makes it through the operation, although the surgeon insists she needs another surgery. Kenan offers to donate blood for her. Meanwhile, Erkut and Serdar lurk around the hospital, and Necdet's henchmen come looking for Veysel and Murat at Tulay's house.

Episode 119 (302) - Thursday, 11th of November 2021

The blood test results come back negative, and Kenan is shocked to discover Tugce is not his child. Elsewhere, Aliye overhears a sensitive conversation between Erkut and the doctor, and Erkut confesses to fathering Zeynep's baby.

Episode 120 (303) - Friday, 12th of November 2021

Kenan blackmails Arzu and tells her he discovered that he is not Tugce's biological father. Seher also stumbles upon Elif's birth certificate.

Episode 121 (304) - Monday, 15th of November 2021

Erkut stumbles upon evidence to prove Murat's innocence! Necdet confirms that Veysel and Murat are related to Zeynep and that Erkut knows more about their history.

Episode 122 (305) - Tuesday, 16th of November 2021

Aliye is shocked to find out details of the divorce proceedings. Tugce is finally discharged from the hospital, and Arzu and Kenan argue about who she will live with. Veysel tricks Necdet into confessing his wrongdoings and secretly records him.

Episode 123 (306) - Wednesday, 17th of November 2021

Kenan is shocked to discover Erkut is the father of his supposed daughter, and Erkut abducts Zeynep! Melek points fingers at Nurten for kidnapping Elif, and Necdet threatens the doctor to alter the blood test results.

Episode 124 (307) - Thursday, 18th of November 2021

Kenan invites Arzu to the farm and reveals the results of the paternity test, and later, Aliye and Kenan visit Selim in prison to inform him about the divorce. Elif and Muhsin succeed in their new business.

Episode 125 (308) - Friday, 19th of November 2021

Veysel and Arzu agree to join forces to take down Nedet, and later, Gonca walks in on Arzu in her bedroom! Tugce finds staying at home too monotonous, and Kenan seeks legal advice on what to do regarding Tugce.

Episode 127 (310) - Tuesday, 23rd of November 2021

Elif seeks refuge in the Emiroglu house when Arzu and Nurten come looking for her. Veysel instigates Necdet's arrest.

Episode 128 (311) - Wednesday, 24th of November 2021

Zeynep finally receives good news about the baby, and Gonca worries about Necdet. Tugce receives unexpected visitors, and Seher and Nurten join in the search for Elif.

Episode 129 (312) - Thursday, 25th of November 2021

Nurten endangers Elif by locking her up in the living room, and Erkut turns tables regarding Necdet's arrest and instead looks for Zeynep!

Episode 130 (313) - Friday, 26th of November 2021

Serdar finally gathers the courage to open up to Kenan about who he is and his decision to take Tugce. Meanwhile, Elif ends up in an ICU on life support.

Episode 131 (314) - Monday, 29th of November 2021

Arzu steals Elif from the hospital, and Kenan is stunned to discover that Serdar is Tugce's father; hence, a fistfight ensues. Necdet is not afraid of going to jail.

Episode 132 (315) - Tuesday, 30th of November 2021

Selim is released from prison, and his charges are dropped, and Arzu attempts to murder Elif. However, Nurten, Seher and Gonca show up on time to rescue her.

Necdet

Necdet instructs his men to find Veysel and torture him, although Veysel manages to escape. He attempts to negotiate with Necdet, but Necdet changes the terms of the deal, and the shootout leads to Tugce getting hurt. Veysel manages to collect enough evidence to implicate Necdet, who is not afraid of going to jail!

Tugce

Tugce gets hurt during the shoot out; hence, she ends up in the hospital. The experience unveils another secret about Kenan not being her father. Kenan ends his relationship with Arzu and convinces her to explain Tugce's paternity to no avail. Later, Serdar confesses he is Tugce's father, and the revelation leaves Kenan unsure of which step to take.

Elif 2 teasers for November 2021 elaborate how eventful and jaw-dropping the oncoming episodes are going to be. The show's premiere episodes air from Mondays to Fridays at 18h25 on eExtra. Tune in for more gist.

