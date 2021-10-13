Reality shows are becoming the norm in South Africa, and they attract a vast audience. From drama reality shows like The Real Housewives of Durban to competitive reality shows like Survivor South Africa, fans always return for the thrill and unedited content. So, S3's A Cut Above the Rest is reason enough for you to be excited.

S3's A Cut Above the Rest: cast (with images), prize, start date. Photo: @Pro Love

Source: Facebook

SABC 3 has honoured its word to promote local content by introducing a new show, A Cut Above the Rest. A Cut Above the Rest TV show is the first hair reality series competition. Apart from the thrill in the competition, the show brings you something a little different and introduces you to the best hairstylists in the country.

S3's A Cut Above the Rest TV show

A Cut Above the Rest on SABC 3 is the first hairstyling reality competition. Every episode of the show will feature guest judges from the beauty and fashion industry. The judges will determine the contestants proceeding to the next level of the competition and eventually determine the winner.

S3's A Cut Above the Rest host

Altovise Lawrence. Photo: @altovise_l

Source: Instagram

Altovise Lawrence, the vivacious top actor and former Scandalite, will host the competition. Meanwhile, Mimmi Biggar, the cosmetology educator and hair expert, will be the resident judge. The duo guarantees a fun-filled experience.

S3's A Cut Above the Rest start date

A Cut Above the Rest premiers on SABC 3 on 25th October 2021 at 21h00. A Cut Above the Rest episodes will replace The Longest Date, where the winners will hit their thirteen episode courtship.

A Cut Above the Rest cast

This season of A Cut Above the Rest features ten contestants. Each one claims to be a talented and experienced hairstylist with different specialities. Some allege to be celebrity stylists, while others claim to be award-winners. These are the A Cut Above the Rest contestants who will be gracing your screens:

1. Bongani Nhlapo

Bongani Nhlapo. Photo: @bongani_style_avenue

Source: Instagram

The bold and unapologetic Bongani Nihlapo is a 42 year old entrepreneur and hairstylist from Vaal. He owns and runs Bongani Style Avenue and has been in the hair and beauty industry for more than half his life.

His speciality areas are barbering, styling and haircutting, and he is exploring other skills like braiding and hair colouring. Bongani Nhlapo claims to have worked with famous figures like Thembi Seete and Somizi. Bongani has participated in competitions, and his dream is to leave a legacy as a trendsetter in the industry and open a hair academy.

2. Jake-Lee Coetzee

Jake-Lee Coetzee. Photo: @jake_jakecs30

Source: Instagram

The free-spirited Jake-Lee Coetzee is a 32 year old, self-employed hairstylist. He has been in the industry for the past thirteen years, and his specialities are styling, cutting and colouring. Jake believes in boosting people's confidence by doing their hair. During his free time, he prefers to volunteer to do hair for people with chronic diseases.

Jake-Lee Coetzee dreams of being a celebrity stylist and running a beauty school for South African students who cannot pay their school fees.

3. Jesse Gallant

Jesse Gallant. Photo: @jessegallant_hairstylist

Source: Instagram

Jesse Gallant is one of the youngest competitors in the third season of A Cut Above the Rest. Twenty-four-year-old Jesse Gallant hails from Gqeberha and is an award-winning self-taught hairstylist. He owns and runs Stay Faded, and he specializes in styling, colouring and cutting.

Jesse Gallant's dream is to transfer his skills to aspiring hairstylists. He also wishes to expand his brand and reach more people.

4. Karabo Phoshane

Karabo Phoshane. Photo: @Karabo Buti-Molefe Phoshane

Source: Facebook

Karabo Phoshane is a 32 year old and an award-winning hairstylist from Chiawelo Soweto. He is also the owner of the King Cutter hair salon and boasts of over thirteen years in hairstyling. Karabo has mastered the skill of styling, barbering and cutting.

Karabo is competitive and loves creating bold hair that makes a statement. He looks forward to grooming young hairstylists to be great professionals.

5. Lazaros Sumbane

Lazaros Sumbane. Photo: @Sofnfree HairXperts Masters Challenge

Source: Facebook

Twenty-eight-year-old Lazaros Sumbane is A Cut Above the Rest cast member from Ekhuruleni. He has been in the hair and beauty industry for the past fourteen years, and his specialities are weaving, styling, colouring and cutting. He also owns and runs ProLove Hair Academy and Salon in Ekurhuleni.

Lazaros Sumbane is an award-winning hairstylist who has had the privilege to work with celebrities. He is passionate about the young enthusiasts looking forward to venturing into the business.

6. Jade Liston

Jade Liston. Photo: @jade_liston

Source: Instagram

Thirty-two-year-old Jade Liston is A Cut Above the Rest cast member from Gqeberha. She is an employee at Stay Faded, and her speciality is up-styling, cutting and colouring. Jade has been in the industry for the past 11 years.

Her favourite style is colour transformation. Therefore, her greatest desire is to open an academy specializing in colour training for hairstylists.

7. Mamello Makha

Mamello Makha. Photo: @ mamellomakha

Source: Instagram

Thirty-two-year-old Mamello Makha is a vivacious and stylish hairdresser and entrepreneur. She hails from Johannesburg and owns Mamello Beauty Salon. She has been in the salon industry for twenty-four years now, and her speciality is braiding, curling and installation.

Mamello Makha realized her passion for hairdressing at a tender age. She turned a passion into a lucrative business, and that marked the birth of her salon. She takes pride in her creativity, especially by embracing African hairstyles and transforming them into modern looks. Her excellent customer service has also propelled her business.

Mamello entered A Cut Above the Rest as a competitive individual to showcase her work and rate her skills.

8. Unathi

Unathi. Photo: @_unathintakana

Source: Instagram

Twenty-nine-year-old Unathi is a self-employed hairstylist in the TV industry who hails from Johannesburg. Unathi has been in the industry for nine years and takes pride in being the master of styling, weaving and braiding.

Unathi currently works as a head stylist on popular TV shows and also does magazine shoots. Unathi wishes to leave a legacy for setting trends in the hair industry.

9. Pretty Zuma

Thirty-eight-year-old Pretty Zuma is a hairstylist from Pietermaritzburg and has been in the industry for eleven years. She is the master of braiding, colouring and cutting. She takes pride as the queen of hair competitions, and S3's A Cut Above the Rest is not her first competition.

Pretty Zuma believes that winning this competition will elevate her career.

10. Varushkh ‘Vee’ Govindasamy

Twenty-nine-year-old Varushkh ‘Vee’ Govindasamy hails from Pietermaritzburg and is a stylist at Blu Gel Hair Studio. She has been in the hair industry for the past four years, and her specialities include basketweaves, styling and colouring. Despite her short-term experience, she has won awards, encouraging her to try out A Cut Above the Rest.

Varushkh ‘Vee’ Govindasamy wishes to create an opportunity for young stylists to reach their full potential.

A Cut Above the Rest prize

A Cut Above the Rest offers advertisement and exposure for the contestants. The winner also stands a chance to win a grand prize. The prize is a whopping R150,000.

Check out A Cut Above the Rest every Monday at 21h00 on SABC 3. The first episode airs on 25th October 2021.

READ ALSO: StarLife's Wedding Planners: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

Briefly.co.za recently published exciting details about StarLife's Wedding Planners. If you love Indian soap operas, you should check out these details.

Wedding Planners is a fascinating soapie that features a couple that faces opposition from their past relationships. Apart from its plot, the show features the most talented figures.

Source: Briefly.co.za