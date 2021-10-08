StarLife Wedding Planners: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

As The Frontliner, the medical drama show wraps up, StarLife is determined to keep you hooked to the channel. Wedding Planners is the new show that will be replacing The Frontliner. The first episode will air on 19th October 2021, and its storyline is one of a kind. So, how about checking these highlights?

StarLife Wedding Planners.

Source: Twitter

Wedding Planners is an Indian family drama series. With one season out, the show guarantees a rollercoaster of events in the oncoming episodes. The soapie will air two episodes at 9.00 pm every day on StarLife. As you prepare for the drama, these details might go a long way in filling you in on what to expect.

Wedding Planners' profile summary

Country of origin: India

India Language: Hindu

Hindu Number of seasons: 1

1 Number of episodes: 206

206 Original TV network: StarPlus

StarPlus Genre: Drama

StarLife Wedding Planners' plot summary

The Wedding Planners storyline features the life of a simple young woman, Preeti. She is passionate about being a wedding planner after her son, Tarun, and Rati, his wife, throw her out of their house. Preeti is a widow, and her desire to reunite with her children and live comfortably pushes her to start a business.

Wedding Planners StarLife: full story

KT, an enthusiastic young man, hides deep wounds. Rathore despises him so much that he loses his self-esteem. However, Preeti comes to his rescue by offering him the opportunity to work with her. Initially, he denies working with her. However, when a client bails out on Preeti, he changes his mind.

Preeti and KT face several bums during the early days of their business. Nonetheless, as they wade the murky waters, they develop a strong friendship. Tarun challenges Preeti to participate in a competition to prove her entrepreneurial skills. Luckily, KT helps her win.

As Preeti and KT plan Fufasa and Buasa's 50th wedding anniversary, a misunderstanding ensues. Preeti gets so furious that she ruins her partnership with KT. On the anniversary day, Preeti is appalled to discover that the mysterious client that stirred the misunderstanding is Nandini, KT's ex-wife. KT hits back at Nandini by marrying Preeti! After their wedding anniversary ceremony, they join forces to bring Nandini down.

Wedding Planners' cast members

Wedding Planners StarLife full story would not have been as engrossing had the show not incorporated talented actors. They play their roles so well that you might fall in love with their personalities. As the story unfolds, you might want to familiarize yourself with them.

Rajshree Thakur/Rati Pandey as Preeti Jindal

Preeti Jindal on Wedding Planners StarLife.

Source: Facebook

Preeti is the star of the show. She is a widow who starts Shaadi Mubarak’s wedding company and is later joined by Keertan Tibrewal. Their friendship does not end at being business partners. She gets married to Keertan Tibrewal and becomes Arjun's stepmother.

KT is Preeti's husband and Nandini's ex-husband. He is JP and Kushala's son, Kirti's father, and Arjun's adoptive father.

KT on Wedding Planners StarLife.

Source: Facebook

Shefali Singh Soni as Juhi Jindal

Juhi Jindal in Wedding Planners StarLife.

Source: Facebook

Jindal is Preeti's daughter and Arjun and Tarun's elder sister. Jindal is married to Sumedh, and she is her father's cheerleader.

Barbie Sharma as Kirti Tibrewal

Kirti Tibrewal is Preeti and KT's daughter. Kirti is also Tarun and Arjun's stepsister.

Puvika Gupta as Junior Preeti Agarwal

Junior Preeti is Shikha and Vishal's adoptive daughter. She is also Preeti's adoptive daughter.

Apart from the main characters, the other Wedding Planners StarLife cast members include:

Sandeep Mehta as Jay Prakash “JP” Tibrewal

Dolly Minhas as Kushaala Tibrewal

Manu Malik as Sushant Tibrewal

Priyamvada Singh as Sneha Tibrewal

Kabeer Kumar as Neel Tibrewal, “NT”

Aleya Ghosh as Priyanka “Pihu” Neel Tibrewal

Gaurav Sharmaa as Tarun Jindal

Nisha Rawal as Chanda Rathore

Akansha Sareen as Rati Jindal

Barkha Sengupta as Nandini Chitrubal

Naman Gor as Arjun Tibrewal “AT”

Pracheen Chauhan as Vishal Agarwal

Achherr Bhaardwaj as Sumedh Kothari

Ayushi Bhatia as Aastha Kothari

Trupti Mishra as Kajal “Choti” Kothari

Aashish Kaul as Mr Nathmal

Vaishnavi Mahant as Mrs. Gopalani:

Rohit Suchanti as Aryan Mantri

Nasir Khan as Mr Mantri

Heli Daruwala as Tiya

Ashwini Shukla as Sheena

Neelu Vaghela as Bua

Yashodhan Bal as Fufa

Dnyanada Ramtirthkar as Phurti

Shweta Gulati is Shikha Agarwal

Deepak Soni as Inspector Deshmukh

Wedding Planners StarLife teasers

Wedding Planners will make its debut on the screens on 19th October 2021. The show is worth checking out. Nonetheless, if you are unsure what to expect, you might want to check out Wedding Planners teasers for November 2021. The highlights will help you set the mood for the show.

If you love watching soap operas, Wedding Planners on StarLife has so much in store for you. You cannot afford to miss out. Ensure to catch your daily dose of the show's two episodes every day at 9.00 pm on StarLife. You can check snippets of what the oncoming episodes have in store for you by checking out the teasers.

