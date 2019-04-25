Somizi Mhlongo is a renowned South African celebrity, best known for his acting, singing, dancing, and hosting skills. If you have watched the mega hit film Sarafina (1992), then you are probably familiar with Somizi. He starred as Fire, the student leader who had a great role in the student uprising. Since then, he has become a household name in the entertainment scene. Here is everything there is to know about this media personality.

Somizi Mhlongo is best known as Fire for his major role in the famous South African drama and political film Sarafina. Photo: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Who is Somizi Mhlongo? Many know him for various television and radio roles, but there is more to him than what the eye sees. Here is an interesting Somgaga Mhlongo's biography that will give you a better understanding of this renowned Mzansi celebrity.

Somizi Mhlongo's profile summary

Somizi's full name: Somizi Buyani Mhlongo Motaung

Somizi Buyani Mhlongo Motaung Date of birth: 23rd December 1972

23rd December 1972 Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa

Soweto, South Africa Somizi Mhlongo's age: 48 years as of 2020

48 years as of 2020 Occupation: Radio personality, brand ambassador, TV presenter, actor, choreographer/fitness instructor, and singer

Radio personality, brand ambassador, TV presenter, actor, choreographer/fitness instructor, and singer Father: Ndaba Mhlongo (deceased)

Ndaba Mhlongo (deceased) Mother: Mary Twala (deceased)

Mary Twala (deceased) Daughter: Bahumi

Bahumi Baby mama: Palesa Madisakwane

Palesa Madisakwane Ex-husband: Mohale Motaung (Tebogo)

Mohale Motaung (Tebogo) Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Somizi Instagram: @somizi

@somizi Famous as: Idols SA judge, Fire in Sarafina

Somizi Mhlongo's biography

Somizi Mhlongo is a famous Mzansi celebrity best known as a judge for Idols SA. He is also known for his dancing, acting, and singing skills. Photo: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Where is Somizi Mhlongo from? Who is Somizi's fiancé? What is Somizi net worth? These are some of the questions fans are asking about this famous Idols SA judge. Here is his comprehensive life story. Somizi was born in Soweto, South Africa just two days before Christmas. This was on the 23rd of December in 1972.

He is currently 48 years old but set to celebrate his 49th birthday in a few months. Who are Somizi Mhlongo’s parents? They were very influential people in the South African entertainment industry.

So, who is Somizi's father? It is the late renowned South African comedian, actor, and choreographer Ndaba Mhlongo. He was known for his role of Mshefane in the comic story Inyakanyaka.

Somizi Mhlongo’s mother is the late former actress Mary Twala. The prominent actress was known for projects like This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection and Hector and the Search for Happiness. She sadly passed away in Johannesburg on the 4th of July 2020.

Who is Somizi Mhlongo's daughter?

Somizi has only one child, a daughter named Bahumi with news anchor Palesa Madisakwane. Photo: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The celebrity has only one child, a daughter Bahumi with news anchor Palesa Madisakwane. She highly resembles her mother, and most people refer to her as Palesa’s Carbon copy. How old is Somizi's daughter?

Bahumi is about 26 years of age. She is also in the entertainment industry like her father. She is an actress who has featured in shows such as SABC 2's Keeping Score and Living The Dream.

Who is Somizi Mhlongo's husband?

The Mzansi celebrity identifies as gay and has never been shy to flaunt his relationship. Who is Somizi engaged to? In March of 2018, the actor revealed that he was engaged to Mohale Motaung (Tebogo). How old is Somizi Mhlongo's boyfriend? He was born on 9th July 1994 and is currently 27 years old.

Somizi and his ex-husband Mohale are currently going through a public messy divorce. Photo: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The two met at a Louis Vuitton and Moet & Chandon event. Somgaga further revealed that the two got engaged in France close to the Eiffel Tower. The couple got married in a traditional wedding on 28 September 2019, and they had a white wedding on 30 January 2020.

Somizi and Mohale's divorce

These two lovebirds have had a rocky relationship right from the get-go. Just one year into their union, Mohale was accused of cheating after posting a picture with his male buddies on his social platforms.

Again, in early 2021, Mohale did an interview with the producers oft the reality show Living the Dream with Somizi and he accused his husband of being physically abusive. Somizi confirmed in early August of 2021 that they were getting a divorce, but he was quick to deny the physical abuse allegations.

What happened to Somizi Mhlongo?

Despite going through a very public and messy divorce, Somgaga has not put his love life on hold. He in early September 2021 made headlines after posting a video and revealed that he had been taken out on a coffee date. Although he was clear it was not a romantic date, his fans could not help but speculate he had a new love interest.

Somizi Mhlongo's cars

Somizi Mhlongo leads a very lavish lifestyle. He has a chic fashion sense and has an expensive car collection. Photo: @somizi

Source: Instagram

In October 2016, he bought himself two cars worth a massive R 3.3 million. He later added another one worth R1.5 million. This is just a taste of what he has done. Talk of nice life problems to have. His collection includes a Rolls Royce, a Range Rover, Jeep, Jaguar, and two BMWs.

Somizi Mhlongo's house

Somgaga has a lavish home that is characterized by a designer kitchen, a lounge, suede coaches, a painting, and other things. He bought another house worth R6 million in July 2018 at the well-known Zimbali Coastal Resort & Estate in Kwazulu-Natal.

Somizi Mhlongo's pregnancy news

Yes, you read that right! He wants to be the first African man to get pregnant. A few years ago, some unconfirmed sources reported that he has already gone through the surgery in Brazil to have a womb implanted in him. Shocking, right?

Somizi Mhlongo TV, films, and choreography

Born to parents who were already in the entertainment business, it is easy to see why Somgaga became interested in the industry at just the tender age of 13. His first movie was the 1978 film titled Scavengers. As a young and rising star of Mzansi, he later appeared in other films like The Beloved Country and Cry.

His choreography career also started with the film Sarafina. He has since choreographed high profile events like the 2010 World Cup closing and opening ceremonies in South Africa. He joined Metro FM’s breakfast show in April 2017 until his recent switch to #TheBridge.

Somizi Mhlongo has choreographed high profile events like the 2010 World Cup closing. Photo: @somizi

Source: Instagram

In 2017, he managed to release his autobiography as well as becoming a brand ambassador of DStv. His main style of music is a fusion of Gospel and Kwaito although he has not had much success in that area. His most popular works include:

Scavengers

Living the Dream with Somizi

Sarafina!

The Comedy Central Roast of Kenny Kunene

Cry, the Beloved Country

African Skies

Tarzan: The Epic Adventures

Zero Tolerance

Dance Your Butt Off

Kien Hiüber Afrika

10 Over 10

Zaziwa

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

City Ses'la

Reality Check

aYeYe

Idols South Africa

All That BS

23rd South African Music Awards

South African Film and Television Awards

Tropika Smooth Fan

22nd South African Music Awards

Black Beulahs

V Entertainment

The Comedy Central Roast of Somizi

24th South African Music Awards

Some of the works he has choreographed include:

South African Music Award (SAMAs)

Miss South Africa

Fifa World Cup 2010 Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Metro FM awards

Afcon 2013 Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Somizi Mhlongo's latest news

The word on the street is that Somizi is dating Sinethemba. However, he has refuted these speculations of his fans and has responded claiming that Sinethemba is not his boyfriend. He has maintained he is single and not ready for a relationship any time soon.

Somizi Mhlongo is a famous South African icon who is a judge at Idols SA. He has recently been making headlines following his public divorce from Mohale. Despite the messy divorce, he has been living his best life and fans believe he has a new catch. Although he denied it and acknowledged he was single, fans still believe he has a new love interest. Only time will tell.

Source: Briefly.co.za