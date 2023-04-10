There's no denying that South Africans love to dance and any dance challenge that trends on social media always has people from different walks of life joining in

Popular actress Deli Malinga recently wowed her followers when she joined a viral dance challenge and she aced it

Many took to her timeline to note that they loved seeing the actress out of character although they don't like her onscreen character

South African actress Deli Malinga has just proved that she is a woman of many talents. The star who is not a stranger to the entertainment industry showed that she can also groove.

‘Isibaya’actress Deli Malinga impressed Mzansi with her dance moves. Image: @dellymalinga9

Source: Instagram

The star has featured in top productions like Generations, Isibaya, The Queen, Home Affairs and Broken Vows.

Deli Malinga wows Mzansi with her cool Amapiano dance moves

The talented actress recently headed to her Instagram page to share a lighter moment. Deli Malinga was getting down to Yahyuppiyah by Uncle Waffles, Justin99, Pcee, Eeque and Toss. She wrote:

"Bathathe Zobi-zobi, Zobisto, Zobilicious....never too late to learn some challenges neh? @umkhokhathecurse @mzansimagic."

Deli Malinga's fans react to star's amapiano dance moves

The actress's cool dance moves had many peeps talking. Many loved that she was having a fun moment despite her serious roles.

@tshetlo_wa_ease said:

"Lol I have a bittersweet feeling about you hey, I love you so much ❤️ but your character gets under my skin yhuuu."

@chellymmachuene added:

"I hate to see MaMzobe happy yazi."

noma34langa commented:

"Best actress on screen! Love to see you out of character too."

@mavismaswanganyi said:

"Challenge closed we have a winner ♥."

