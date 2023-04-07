Brenda Mhlongo and Sindi Dlathu performed another heartfelt gospel song that caught Mzansi's attention

Sindi posted the video on Instagram, and the costars can be seen singing and dancing while making exaggerated facial expressions

Their epic performance went viral and is already spreading on other social media platforms like TikTok

Brenda Mhlongo and Sindi Dlathu performed a gospel song and the video went viral. Image: @sindi_dlathu

Source: Instagram

Brenda Mhlongo and Sindi Dlathu kicked off the Easter weekend with a moving church song that uplifted people. The costars from The River showed off their vocal prowess, and their loveable personalities were on full display.

Video of Brenda and Sindi's singing goes viral

Sindi shared the video with her 719 000 Instagram followers, and over 62 000 people pressed the like button.

Netizens said their duet came just in time for Passover weekend, and they praised the actresses for their impeccable voice control and tones.

Watch the Instagram video below:

South Africans thank 'The River' actresses for the moving gospel song

@lethabolejoy said:

"Easter weekend unlocked."

@thekibstar commented:

"I don’t know how I feel about this. Lindiwe and The Fu together singing gospel? Ain’t no way."

@iamvukosimaluleke posted:

"Oh wow, I feel so uplifted listening to this."

@sisa_rx mentioned:

"The message in this song gave me goosebumps. Powerful and well-rendered, thank you, ladies."

@voodur_nuz asked:

"I’m jealous why didn’t you guys feature me?"

@rashidahsharo added:

"Powerful duet right there!"

@nthabiseng_taule commented:

"What a way to enter Passover! "

@brown_sugar260487 shared:

"I am not a South African but I love these two. I don't even understand the meaning of the song they are singing but am enjoying it."

Source: Briefly News