A TikTok video of Sindi Dlathu and Brenda Mhlongo having fun on the set of The River went viral

The actresses were playing footsies as they sang a funny song while shooting the scene for Zolani's funeral

Viewers of the show were shocked that Sindi and Brenda had so much fun shooting the funeral scene

Brenda Mhlongo and Sindi Dlathu sang an improvised song on the set of 'The River'. Image: @mhlongobrenda

Source: TikTok

Brenda Mhlongo posted another hilarious TikTok clip performing a duet with her co-star Sindi Dlathu. The actresses were on the set of The River, shooting the episode of Zolani's funeral, whose beloved character was played by Lawrence Maleka.

Saying goodbye to Zolani was very emotional for viewers, and some demanded their tears back after seeing the screen queens messing around in between shooting.

Brenda Mhlongo's video with Sindi Dlathu goes viral

Sindi and Brenda's song sounded improvised, but it was a smash hit with Mzansi TikTokkers. The video gathered over 430 000 views within seven hours, and thousands of people commented.

The River fans react to Sindi and Brenda singing on The River set

People loved their playfulness off-screen even though their characters don't get along on the show. Some netizens said they suspect the actress are secret besties.

@nokwandashezi7973 posted:

"Just to think some of us cried during this scene."

@nayla_sups mentioned:

"Lindiwe has found a new partner in crime."

@leesatshabalala stated:

"I want my tears back."

@dee_kay58 commented:

"They way they are keeping serious faces."

@tumi_chil1 posted:

"That time we're crying our eyes out during the funeral."

@honeybee_xaba said:

"My ultimate goal in life is to have a meal with the two of you and Somizi no MamMkhize."

@mspjj added:

"That time we cried and cried for Zolani kanti niyadlala."

azania6523 wrote:

"Chief mourners."

Sindi Dlathu and Brenda Mhlongo perform lit dance on the set of ‘The River’ in TikTok video

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Brenda Mhlongo posted on her TikTok page a funny video goofing around with Sindi Dlathu.

The actresses from the popular telenovela The River took a break from acting like they hate each other to have some harmless fun.

