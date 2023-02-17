The Real Housewives of Durban star Sane was allegedly beaten up by her friend in a messy exchange

A video of the heated altercation has been trending, and Mzansi says they did not feel sorry for her

Since she made Londie London uncomfortable, the new cast member has not been popular with the show's loyal viewers

The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3 is underway, and new faces have been introduced, including self-proclaimed chef, Sane.

‘RHOD’ Star Sane was allegedly hit by her friend. Image: @Alulu25

Source: Twitter

Sane has been bringing drama since the new Season started, but it seems like it's not the hit reality TV show's viewers' cup of tea.

According to ZAlebs, Mzansi rejoiced when word spread that Sane had been beaten up by her friend. Ever since the new cast member tried to meddle in the former star of the show, Londie London's, failed marriage with Hlubi Nkosi, she left a bitter taste in netizens' mouths.

Peeps labelled Londie an "attention seeker" and "fame hungry" after she made the housewives uncomfortable at one of their infamous get-togethers.

RHOD'S viewers react to Sane being beaten up

@skhuw shared the video of Sane catching hands, and the comments section was flooded by peeps saying she deserved it.

@phila_kh said:

"This is what producers decide to bring us. I miss Mabusi shame."

@joji_magini shared:

"When your bark isn’t bigger than your bite"

@Ms_Mzamane posted:

"She's a menace usezawubethwa bonanje losisi ngabantu."

@bbydore replied:

"That’s what happens when you loud."

@TumiZwane18 commented:

"She probably deserved it."

@ohforobakeng_ wrote:

"She must catch hands vele."

@duma_missduma also said:

"I love to see it."

@palesaaaaaa_ also shared:

"Good. She's so vile."

@phila_kh added:

"This is the best news ever."

Londie London breaks down on RHOD while opening up about her split from Hlubi Nkosi, Mzansi shows support

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Londie London was an emotional mess when she finally opened up about her failed marriage.

The former The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star made headlines in 2022 when reports said she and her baby daddy, Hlubi Nkosi, had split. According to News24, the mom of two at the time didn't reveal the cause of the split but hinted that she went through the most in her marriage.

Taking to the latest episode of RHOD Season 3, Londie spilled the beans. Londie claimed that Hlubi never entirely performed his fatherly duties. She added that the side chick allegations were not the cause of the breakup.

