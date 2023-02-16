Londie London used the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban to explain how her marriage failed

The reality TV star stated that it was Hlubi Nkosi's lack of support in their marriage that caused the breakup, not the side chick

Online South Africans lauded the mom of two for not being afraid to start over for the sake of her children

Londie London was an emotional mess when she finally opened up about her failed marriage.

Londie London says the side chick shouldn't be blamed for her split from Hlubi Nkosi. Image: @londie_london_official

The former The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star made headlines in 2022 when reports said she and her baby daddy, Hlubi Nkosi, had split. According to News24, the mom of two at the time didn't reveal the cause of the split but hinted that she went through the most in her marriage.

Londie London talks about split from Hlubi Nkosi on latest episode of RHOD

Taking to the latest episode of RHOD Season 3, Londie spilled the beans. Londie claimed that Hlubi never entirely performed his fatherly duties. She added that the side chick allegations were not the cause of the breakup.

“A lot happened even before then, the support was not there with the dad stuff. Throughout that whole pregnancy I was alone.

“I get emotional because I never imagined myself being a single parent of two. In terms of those cheating allegations, I don't know the girls, she was not part of why we broke up. I don't recall there being a pregnant side chick,” reported TshisaLIVE.

Check out a clip by @nonkem detailing the messy split below:

RHOD viewers are proud of Londie London for choosing herself over Hlubi Nkosi

@Simply_Fundy said:

"I love and admire Londie so much for her strength. Most women always stay in such situations and are hurt for a lifetime. Londie will find love again, her kids will have a great upbringing and a role model who never gave up. Stay strong babes ❤ #RHODurban"

@Beelindah_Molef shared:

"The fact that Londie decided to give us closure on why she won’t be part of this show just proves to show how strong she is. #RHODurban"

@AnelileGibixego posted:

"I love Londie London for not trying to act like she didn't care about Hlubi. What happened to her was traumatic #RHODurban"

@king_tega_ replied:

"I'm so proud of Londie for not being afraid to start over. Not everyone has that courage. #RHODurban"

@Nomvuyo_Vellem commented:

"That was a really good send-off for Londie. She came and told her story on her own terms and left on her own terms. All the best to her #RHODurban"

@mzansi_girl also said:

"Shout out to any woman who's not afraid to start life from scratch. That says she's strong & loves herself enough to dust herself off & try again. Doing it in front of the world watching her, is such a great amount of strength that I admire. Love you Londie ❤️ #RHODurban #RHOD"

@RealityBells added:

"I love that the producers gave Londie the opportunity to tell her story and exit the show with grace. Wish her the best! #RHOD #RHODurban"

