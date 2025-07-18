A young boy received a prestigious honour at school for his outstanding talent in the performing arts and sports

The "Feel Good Kid" was celebrated in a clip shared on a popular video-sharing platform, TikTok, where his Team SA selection for a global competition was mentioned

Social media users were deeply moved by the emotional event, praising the boy's talent and his supportive upbringing

A heartwarming video captured a special moment as a young South African talent was celebrated in a big way at his school.

The mom, TikTok user @actually_its_adele, shared the proud moment of the school honour moment on the platform, touching many viewers who celebrated the boy's milestone.

The clip starts with the school official mentioning that Desmond, affectionately known as the "Feel Good Kid," had achieved South African colours, a prestigious recognition. He was chosen to represent Team SA in the World Championship of Performing Arts, a remarkable accomplishment. Addressing an assembly of teachers and parents, the official explained that participants needed to score above 90% in their respective fields to be selected for this international competition.

Young talent honoured

Out of 47 learners chosen to represent Team SA, Desmond stood out as the youngest, having qualified in three categories: acting, singing, and modelling. The young man was called to the front of the hall, where he was presented with his honorary green Protea blazer. His mother proudly helped him wear it amidst the cheering school crowd, who all rose to their feet, chanting his name. The emotional moment left Desmond visibly beaming with pride.

Mzansi celebrates the boy's achievement

The video gained extensive views and comments, with social media users expressing deep emotion over the precious moment. Many commended the boy's parents for being an incredible source of inspiration, predicting that Desmond would achieve great success in his life's journey.

Some admired the strong bonds among the boys at St David's Marist Inanda Primary, foreseeing these friendships lasting into adulthood. Others labelled Desmond a "golden boy," stating that Mzansi now had a rising star whose brilliance would extend well beyond African borders.

"Phenomenal little man! He is going to conquer everything he sets his mind to."

"What you gave your boy will last for eternity, love and chance no amount of money can buy that, on his behalf, thank you, Mom🥰."

"💪 That's our boy."

"Congratulations, Desi. It is every child's dream to wear the green blazer with a Protea badge."

"Aw! Congratulations, Desi! So so proud of you ❤️! Keep shining bright - never forget how talented you are. I know you will make us proud."

"I have never been so happy for a young boy like this 💙. Dear parents, I'm proud of you 👏. I'm inspired by your parenting ❤."

