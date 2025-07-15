A South African mom's creative method of displaying her children's holiday eating habits captivated online audiences

The mother's playful approach to managing her kids' appetites during school break was shared on a popular video-sharing platform, TikTok

Social media users flooded the comments, sharing their own relatable experiences and laughing along with the mom's humour

A local mom called her kids in a meeting to show them how much food they were eating while on holiday. Image: @houseofdaniels_official

Source: TikTok

A mom's recent attempt to limit her kids' holiday snacking became an online talking point.

The hilarious clip was shared on TikTok by @houseofdaniels_official, garnering widespread amusement and empathy from social media users.

The scene opens with a mother confronting her six children about their hearty appetites during the school holidays. She dramatically presents the evidence: two empty 30-egg trays and a third with only 10 eggs remaining, alongside half-finished packs of muesli and a cornflakes jar. She points out that some of these provisions had been opened just the day before, then asked when school was due to resume. Upon learning there are still two weeks to go, her face expresses delightful despair.

With a chuckle, she jokingly begs them to only eat at the point of dizziness or near-fainting from hunger. Her new directives include consuming just one egg instead of two, with instructions for their chef to comply. Furthermore, she teasingly suggests they stick to three main meals daily, cutting all snacking after breakfast, lunch, and supper. The children, however, found her new rules amusing, playfully reminding her of her previous advice to never complain about food.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The mom jokingly suggested her kids eat one egg at a time and only eat cold or hot breakfast, but not both. Image: @houseofdaniels_official

Source: TikTok

Mzansi parents debate food costs

The clip gained 699K views, 46K likes, and over 2.5K comments from parents experiencing similar struggles. The comment was filled with moms sharing tales of relentless holiday eating and longing for schools to reopen. Many highlighted the rising costs of groceries, with a few humorously admitting they had stopped inviting cousins over due to the expense.

Some jokingly suggested that children should spend some holiday time with their beloved teachers. Others said if rich people who can afford to hire chefs were complaining about the cost of food, things were really bad for the middle to lower class.

User @MissC said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣The struggle is real, I almost passed out when I saw how quickly food disappeared, and I have one child🫣."

User @Phumzile Hlatshwayo joked:

"Maybe they must go visit their teachers' houses during school holidays, kids miss their teachers."

User @Black doll added:

"Kids are eating so much because they’re no longer playing outside. They’re on their phone, watching TV and playing PS, and they eat while playing, because it's a distraction. You can’t eat while playing ball outside."

User @keorapetsesmokoena commented:

"Hobbies, they need hobbies. Being cooked up in the house gets boring, and they eat when they’re bored."

User @Miss Chocolate 🤎 shared:

"I had to make a meal schedule and hang it on the fridge. It worked."

User @Anza Muleya said:

"I'm crying with you, two rolls of toilet paper are getting finished daily 🤣🤣. Bathing soap is getting finished in three days, while people are just bathing once a day 😫😫. I'm no longer allowing people to visit my house 🤣."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about kids

A mom tested her toddler's patience level by leaving fried chicken, burgers and chips in front of her, and telling her not to touch them until she returned, and she did as told.

A young boy had his parents in panic after locking himself in his bedroom and struggling to open the lock from the inside.

A toddler expressed concerns over his mother's slim figure, asking why she doesn't eat and become a big girl like his granny.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News