Songezo Zibi criticized the ANC's failure to deliver on post-apartheid promises, citing ongoing socio-economic issues as evidence of their mismanagement

Speaking at a rally, Zibi outlined his party’s plans for economic revival and community engagement as a credible alternative

With the 29 May elections approaching, Rise Mzansi aims to transform public frustration into a movement for change

RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi announced his intention to vote again after three decades in what he describes as a democracy that has fallen short of expectations. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

The ANC, which has been at the helm since the historic 1994 elections that marked the end of apartheid, faces growing criticism for its failure to deliver on the promises of significant socio-economic change.

Thirty years later, South Africa continues to grapple with widespread poverty, unemployment, crime, financial instability, and a persistent housing crisis.

Speaking at a rally in Ruimsig Stadium on Saturday, RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibiconveyed mixed emotions about the upcoming national and provincial elections.

“We are very far from our promised land.”

Zibi plans to vote again

In a pointed critique of the ANC, he announced his intention to vote again after three decades in a democracy that he claims has consistently fallen short of expectations.

Zibi did not mince words when addressing these issues, holding the ANC accountable for what he termed as wasted mandates.

“The challenges faced by South Africans are not coincidental or the consequence of natural calamities. They stem from leaders who lack the competence to govern, lead, unite, and inspire the citizens."

Zibi stated, underscoring the ANC’s inability to manage the country’s affairs effectively effectively.

Tackling SA's social ills

According to The South African, during the rally, which drew over 5,000 supporters, Zibi outlined RISE Mzansi’s vision to tackle the pressing issues left unaddressed by the ANC.

He highlighted the party’s plan to revive the economy and create jobs. He proposed a wealth tax that would generate R300 billion within three years to fix deteriorating infrastructure and ensure clean water access.

He argued that this strategy contrasts sharply with the ANC’s track record of economic mismanagement and corruption scandals, which have plagued its administration.

SA needs hands-on leaders

The party’s Gauteng premier candidate, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, says the province desperately needs leaders to address the many issues facing South Africans.

"Gauteng is our country's economic capital. You need people who have the competence, capabilities, and skills to lead in complex environments such as this one."

"There are multiple types of stakeholders that one needs to engage with, and it's time to bring in leaders who have that type of experience and who are willing and able to cooperate with others."

Supporters from KZN and Soweto echoed Ramokgopa's words and withd that SA needs new leaders.

"We are young and we are future leaders of this country. We need new leaders. It's out time, it's our turn. If we do nothing our children will blame us."

Zibi labels the DA’s lealike as divisive and racialised

Briefly News previously reported that Songezo said the Democratic Alliance leadership's attitude could be behind the departure of many black leaders and said the party was bound to be divisive and racialised.

Zibi also accused DA leader John Steenhuisen of using 'swart gevaar' strategies to attack smaller parties.

