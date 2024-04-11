Rise Mzansi leader Songezo said the Democratic Alliance leadership's attitude could be behind the departure of many black leaders.

Zibi also accused DA leader John Steenhuisen of using 'swart gevaar' strategies to attack smaller parties

He was reacting to Steenhuisen's address in Paarl, where he labelled Rise Mzansi, Good and other parties political mercenaries

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi accused the DA of using swart gevaar tactics to attack smaller parties. Images: OJ Koloti/Gallo Image and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi said that under its present leaders, the Democratic Alliance was bound to be divisive and racialised.

Zibi bashes the DA's swart gevaar tactics

According to EWN, Zibi said this could be the reason behind black leaders' departure from the organisation.

He also accused the DA of utilising swart gevaar (black danger) strategies to target new parties that weren't aligned with itself.

According to TimesLIVE, the Rise Mzansi leader commented while addressing the Cape Town Press Club on 11 April 2024.

Zibi responded to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who called his party and others, such as the Patriotic Alliance and Good Political Mercenaries.

He said the country needed leaders who had their communities' best interests at heart.

South Africans react to Zibi's comments

Some netizens felt the DA and Rise Mzansi represented the same people, while others differed.

@VusumuziWaZweli said:

“Rise Mzansi is offering SA an alternative.”

@jama0unique added:

“They always act like they fighting but represent the same people.”

@SnowBlind774 commented:

“This Rise Mzansi is selling our country to foreigners associates itself with that Nicole Fritza who hates Sans in their country advocates for illegal immigrants I hate this party.”

@727Khaya said:

“Gloves are off.”

@gronumsmith concluded:

“I didn’t get the impression that RISE wanted anything to do with DA and the pact from day one. Been coming a long time it seems. Divided we fall against ANC, MK and EFF and their policies killing SAs economy.”

Rise Mzansi gets R15M from Rebecca Oppenheimer

Briefly News reported that Rise Mzansi received millions from the Oppenheimers.

The political party revealed that it received R15 million from Rebecca Oppenheimer.

According to the Political Party Funding Act, political parties must declare donations above 100,000 up to R15 million.

