Former President Jacob Zuma has accused the IEC of politicking and attempting to block him from participating in the upcoming polls

Msholozi criticized the IEC for not the individual who hid stolen money under a mattress, alluding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga

Zuma reiterated that he wasn't able to complete his second term as President; therefore, he was still eligible to run

Former president Jacob Zuma accused the IEC of politicking. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma has accused the IEC of playing politics.

Zuma accused IEC of gunning for him

In a clip shared by @ZANewsFlash on X, Msholozi said the IEC seemed invested in barring him from participating in the 29 May 2024 Election.

Zuma added that the commission should focus on conducting the vote, not on who the next President would be.

According to IOL, the former President addressed his supporters outside the South Gauteng High Court on 11 April 2024, after the court postponed his private prosecution bid against President Cyril Ramaphosa to August.

Msholozi takes a jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa

Zuma also questioned why the IEC would not go after his successor:

“A person who steals money and hides it under the mattress at home and the IEC says nothing about them.”

Zuma added that the IEC would instead go after him, who had done nothing wrong:

“… A person who had never even stolen a pin...who’s called Jacob Zuma.”

Zuma reiterated that he hadn't completed his second term, which meant he was still eligible to run as a presidential candidate.

Msholozi said he had built his party and that no law prohibited him from running for President.

South Africans find humour in Msholozi's words

Netizens couldn't help but hear the funny side of some of the former President's statements.

@KINGLEKWENE said:

“...even Mangosuthu Buthelezi is on the ballot paper.”

@General_Sport7 giggled:

“, the mattress issue is very thorny.”

@Papi780533 asked:

“Who's money did Ramaphosa steal? The old man is politically challenged. ”

@nkolomi_mlamuli suggested:

“Nosiviwe must move faster.”

@TlotlisoM_ commented:

“Money in the sofa. Money in the mattress. Money for Covid. Money for Marikana widows. Money for NSFAS. He must account for everything!”

MK Party calls on IEC's Janet Love to step down

Briefly News reported that the MK Party demanded that the IEC's Commissioner step down.

The party said Janet Love must resign to maintain the commission's reputation.

MK's leadership made the calls after its latest victory at the Electoral Court.

Source: Briefly News