The Electoral Court has set aside the IEC's decision to disqualify Jacob Zuma from the MK Party's candidate list

The decision means the former President can contest the upcoming 29 May 2024 General Election

Many South Africans were surprised by the court's outcome, as they did not anticipate a positive outcome for Msholozi

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years. Do you have a political story you would like to share? Email zingisa.chirwa@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The Electoral Court set aside the IEC's decision to remove Jacob Zuma from the MK Party's candidate list. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Issouf Sanogo/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Former President Jacob Zuma can run for the MK Party at the 29 May 2024 General Election.

A report by EWN states that the Electoral Court has set aside the IEC's decision to prevent Zuma from contesting for a seat in the National Assembly.

According to BusinessLIVE, the MK Party appealed the IEC's decision on 8 April 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Msholozi was removed from the MK Party's candidate list due to his 15-month prison sentence in 2021.

South Africans were stunned by the ruling

@Llekamania_ said:

“Jacob Zuma won a case.”

@DZumaSambudla suggested:

The Politics Of President Zuma Needs To Studied!

@ishy_msipa commented:

“This election is definitely going to be interesting.”

@PovertykillerB pointed out:

“When Adv Mpofu was quoting the Bible they were laughing at him, who's celebrating now.”

@UnathiAfrika giggled:

“It's Pain O'Clock everywhere ”

Jacob Zuma wants 2nd shot at the presidency

In a previous Briefly News report, former President Jacob Zuma said he would return to rule South Africa if the majority wanted him back in office.

Zuma maintained that the country was a democracy and that if he were voted in as President by a two-thirds majority, he would return to finish what he had started.

The former leader added that he may return to the presidency as he was removed from office before completing his second term.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News