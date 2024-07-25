The Democratic Alliance's case against President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be attended to in court

The party took Ramaphosa to the courts for the speech he made a few days before the elections in May

South Africans believed that the Government of National Unity and the DA's alliance with the African National Congress would not last

The Electoral Court will hear the DA's case against Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Electoral Court is expected to hear the case between the Democratic Alliance and President Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of the African National Congress.

Electoral Court to hear DA-Ramaphosa case

According to SABC News, the Electoral Court will hear the case the DA filed against Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa addressed the nation in his capacity as the president on 26 May. In the address, he spoke of the achievements of the democratic South Africa and the need for a renewal in the country.

In its court papers, the DA argued that Ramaphosa's speech was an abuse of power used for electioneering. The party accused the ANC president of using his platform as the country's president to campaign for votes for the 2024 general elections held on 29 May. The party wants the ANC to be fined R200,000 and to reduce their votes by 1%. It also claimed Ramaphosa behaved criminally.

South Africans discuss the ANC-DA alliance

Netizens commenting on Facebook believed the case did not bode well for the alliance between the two parties, once rivals and now co-participants in the Government of National Unity.

Shepherd Sherz said:

"This coalition government of ANC and DA will not last the five-year term. Opposition parties cannot form one government because they are opposites."

Zukisa Solo said:

"This will not last. It's just a matter of time before they remove Ramaphosa."

Emmanuel Tagoe said:

"Playing the work of opposition while you are still in government."

LeBron Lex said:

"The so-called GNU will spend five years fighting each other or fighting opposition parties instead of delivering services to people."

Bennett Mashigo said:

"Government of National Confusion."

