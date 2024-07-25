DA Member of Parliament Renaldo Gouws has been appointed as a Parliamentary deputy spokesperson

The development comes as Gouws serves a suspension for alleged racist remarks made years ago

Social media went into a frenzy at the announcement as vocal citizens raced to put their points across

Suspended DA MP Renaldo Gouws will serve as Parliamentary deputy spokesperson for two portfolios. Images: @RenaldoGouws

JOHANNESBURG — Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) Renaldo Gouws has had a change of fortune following a recent appointment amid his suspension.

Gouws was suspended last month after an old video of the Nelson Mandela Bay councillor making derogatory remarks towards black people surfaced.

Renaldo Gouws appointed Parliamentary deputy speaker

Briefly News reported that his party had issued him a notice to appear before a Federal Legal Commission (FLC), which would decide his fate.

According to IOL, the DA unveiled Gouws this week as the parliamentary deputy spokesperson for tourism and the Auditor General.

At the same time, the racism investigation against him continues.

However, Briefly News reported that Gouws refuted the racism claims, saying he recognised how his message was distorted in its delivery.

He said he took full responsibility for the actions of his "younger and immature self".

"For that, I apologise unreservedly," he said.

The South African Human Rights Council (SAHRC) planned to haul him in front of the Equality Court for his actions.

Locals contribute to talk

The clamour online was palpable as social media users expressed their views on the latest development.

Briefly News scanned the comments for the latest reactions.

@FreeInduna wrote:

"Hahaha, the chest pains are magnificent."

@CastleLarger said:

"He literally said the K word. As in literally."

@BBK29_ reacted:

"The DA is a racist party and harbours racists. Why wouldn't they protect him?"

