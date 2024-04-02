The Curro Schools group has apologised for sharing images depicting racial stereotypes on its social media platforms

An image of a black learner posed as a cashier while a white pupil dressed as a veterinarian fuelled an outcry on social media

The school group was previously in hot water after a video showed learners descending from a bus and being split into a black and white queue

Curro Schools had vowed to probe how a career day poster depicting a black girl as a cashier landed on its online platforms. Images: Stock Photos/Getty Images

Curro Holdings has vowed to probe how a career day poster portraying racial stereotypes landed on its social media pages.

Racial stereotype pictures land Curro in hot water

The private school group was thrust into the spotlight after images showed a black learner posing as a cashier. Her white counterpart was dressed as a veterinarian, which sparked the outrage.

Curro apologised for the picture and took it down from its various platforms.

According to TimesLIVE, the school admitted that the images were inappropriate.

This was not the first incident where Curro was mixed up in racial allegations. According to Kaya FM, a 2015 video of Grade 1s getting off a bus and being split up by race caught the attention of the then Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi.

South Africans share concerns on reoccurring racial incidents at Curro

Social media users shared their concerns as this was not the first racial incident at a Curro School, while others asked if the children chose the professions themselves.

Ram-k

“How can a cashier be a career option for someone who studied at Curro?”

Felicia

“Curro is teaching reality. Making the kids aware of the struggle of the black child. We can't sugar coat reality. Yes this girl won't be a cashier but this is reality for the majority of black girls”

Sibusiso Gigaba

“Do you really think it was her who chose the role of a cashier and organised a cash register?”

Som-Som

“I would like to believe that child chose the cashier career option. My son is 7yrs, and that guy is set on becoming a policeman no matter how much I suggest different careers. It is possible that she made that choice”

Matla

…it’s not Curro’s fault”

