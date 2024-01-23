South Africans are unhappy that Wesbank has been accused of discriminating against black people

An ex-worker claimed that the bank overcharges black people, and this was done intentionally in comparison to white people

South Africans were not surprised but were nonetheless angry that black people were exploited

SA is stressed because WesBank has been accused of discriminating against black clients.

Source: Getty Images

A former WesBank worker allegedly blew the lid off alleged discrimination done at the bank. The worker revealed that Wesbank reportedly charged black people more interest than white, and this had nothing to do with their credit scores.

WesBank accused of robbing black people

According to IOL, the unnamed ex-worker claimed he worked as an IT contractor for four years, from 2014 to 2018. The source revealed that the bank used an acquisition system which gave the bank information related to the customer. He alleged that race is one of the risk factors used to determine how much interest rate they receive and added that black clients were charged 18% and more, compared to white clients who were only charged 10%.

South Africans livid with WesBank

South Africans on X, formerly Twitter, were displeased with how the bank allegedly robbed people.

Lassy Laden said:

"It's not like we didn't know. We just don't have the right institutions to help us get rid of such systemic racism."

AgriGrowthBuzz remarked:

"Julius Malema once said that we need a government bank, and once we have it, all of this will be a thing of the past."

Luh added:

"WesBank has been screwing us blacks for years."

Go nca pointed out:

"Generally, guys in IT see a lot of secrets."

Tinashe Mangena commented:

"Systemic racism is the reason many black people can't break the poverty cycle."

Julius Malema calls on faces behind Rand Manuüilatin to be exposed

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema called on those behind the banks implicated in the rand manipulation to be exposed.

This came after 28 banks were implicated and accused of manipulating the rand after Standard Chrter was found guilty of rand manipulation.

South Africans supported Malema and firmly criticised the banks for being complicit in such actions.

