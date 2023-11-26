Julius Malema has made a statement after news about South African banks' corruption spanning over years

The EFF president made a strong stance against the financial institutions involved and called for more transparency

South Africans chimed in on Julius Malamema's take on the banks, and many did not mince their words either

Julius Malema did not hold back when talking about the 28 banks that manipulated South Africa's currency. The South African politician shared what he believes should happen to the financial institutions.

EFF Leader Julius Malema said he is not satisfied that no one has been identified in connection to the rand manipulation by banks. Image: Bloomberg / Michelle Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans were floored by the news of the bank's corruption from 2007 to 2013. After hearing Julius Malema's contempt for the institutions, online users shared their thoughts.

Julius Malema speaks against rand manipulation

According to SABC News, Julius Malema insisted that banks involved in manipulating the rand must be held accountable. The EFF leader said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

“These ones who have manipulated the rand and stole trillions and trillions, they have no faces, but who is behind those banks? what are the faces of these people? where do they stay? They don’t tell us.”

SA rallies behind Julius Malema

Some supporters of Julius Malema applauded him for speaking out. Others compared Julius's statement to Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing the president of staying quiet.

Donald Christie asked:

"And your looting of the VBS bank?

Tshireletso Johannes wrote:

"To this day no one arrested. As they are looking for different ways and reasons on how those people can get away unpunished. Haaaii."

Davey Wa Moruto applauded:

"Leadership."

Billy Matome Malemela added:

"And Ramaphosa will be quiet."

Mxolisi Mxo demanded:

"Those banks should have be suspended for 1 month."

EFF condemns African president

Julius Malema is often vocal with strong stances on issues. The EFF leader made a powerful speech about the Kenyan president, which landed him in trouble with Kenyans.

SA rallies behind Malema as he slams magistrate for lateness

Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighter Julius Malema's rant at the East London Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape had social media buzzing.

Malema is currently standing trial alongside his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, for the unlawful use of a firearm. According to EWN, the pair face several charges after a rifle was discharged at the EFF's fifth-anniversary celebration in 2018.

On Wednesday, 13 September, Magistrate Twanet Olivier arrived at the courtroom late, and that did not sit well with the Red Berets leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News