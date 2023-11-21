The nation is in an uproar and is baying for the blood of the South African Reserve Bank and governor, Lesetja Kganyago

South Africans want the Reserve Bank to take action and be accountable for the rand manipulation saga

Netizens discussed their thoughts on the matter and believed that the SARB must have been aware of this

Mzansi is not tolerating the SARB and Lesetja Kganyago's silence over the rand manipulation saga. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

South Africans demanded action against the South African Reserve Bank and the Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago. Calls are mounting for the SARB to take accountability for the role it allegedly played in the rand manipulation saga. Political parties like the Pan Africanist Congress and ordinary citizens called for Kgnyago and the SARB to be investigated.

Mzansi demands action against banks

The PAC posted on its X account, @MyPAConline, calling for him to address the banks' actions that devalued the rand. Standard Charter was fined R43 million after it admitted to manipulating the rand. The Competition Commission investigated the bank in 2015 and accused it of conspiring with other banks to control the rand.

In its statement, the PAC urged Kganyago to salvage his image. The PAC asked the Reserve Bank what it would do to the banks found guilty of damaging the rand. Read the complete statement here.

X user @KhandaniM pointed out that it's not likely that the SARB was unaware that rand manipulation was taking place under their noses. View his tweet here.

Mzansi agrees with PAC and KhandaniM

Netizens agreed with him and did not pull punches against the SARB.

Vusi Samo said:

“Our SARB governor is usually very vocal on matters under his jurisdiction. Has he made any pronouncement yet on this freshly unfolding matter?”

Eternity remarked:

“The effects of rand manipulation have been astronomical. The SARB, as the Prudential Authority, has to come down very harshly on this.”

SAN wanted to know:

“Why are we not on the streets protesting and showing our displeasure? Are we waiting for all to collapse?”

Tawana M wrote:

“We are being undermined by Cyril’s administration and his masters. Sad this is we allowed it to continue happening.”

I am a Makathini added:

“The results of having a Reserve Bank being privately owned.”

Lesetja Kganyago warns of sanctions

