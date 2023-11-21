A shipment of Rohypnol was found at the OR Tambo International Airport by the Border Management Authority, the South African Revenue Service and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

Over eight kilograms of the drug, known as the date r*pe drug, was found concealed in dried fish coming from Nigeria

Netizens condemned the crime and expressed their distaste at the scourge of drugs at the hands of drug lords

Over 8 kilograms of the drug used to spike drinks was seized at the OR Tambo International Airport. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Peter Dazeley

Over 8 kilograms of a date rape drug was found hidden in dried fish at the OR Tambo International Airport. The shipment allegedly came from Nigeria on 20 November. South Africans were angry and denounced the crime.

Date rape drug seized at airport

According to TimesLIVE, the Border Management Authority found 8.1 KG of the date rape drug in the shipment containing fish. The drug, called Rohypnol, was seized during a joint operation which was made up of Border Management Authority officials, the South African Revenue Services and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. The shipment arrived from a flight when it was stopped and searched. A case has been registered with the police.

Mzansi blames the EFF

South Africans commenting on Facebook on the drug bust blamed Economic Freedom Fighters's Julius Malema for calling on foreign nationals to enter the country without documentation.

Frans Manamela said:

“These Nigerians take advantage of our country.”

Skakatia Senong wrote:

“Malema effect. He gave them the power to do so.”

Portia Ndlovu was upset.

“All the way from Nigeria to destroy our country.”

Makhosandile Mbulawa asked:

“So the Nigerian government is also encouraging this. How did these drugs leave the Nigerian airport?”

Kabelo CockedDice Mosikare wondered:

“I am not sure if these politicians are watching documentaries about Nigerians and drugs. No country in the world likes Nigerians.”

Michael Johnson pointed out:

“And then we’re told Nigerians are hard-working people while they sell drugs, and South Africans are lazy by abiding by the law and xenophobic when you expose them.”

Mzamoz KaXongo Mqungebe observed:

“Then you hear South African women saying they are dating Nigerian men because they are giving them money. This is the money that they are talking about. The money that is killing our children.”

