JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has cracked down and arrested one foreign individual in an enormous drug bust in Douglasdale, North of Johannesburg.

Speaking to eNCA, SAPS said they stopped a suspicious vehicle for reckless driving on the road. Upon searching the individual and the car, many sets of car and house keys were found.

Suspect leads police to drug warehouse

Police say the suspect led them to a storage unit in Kya Sands where products used to make crystal meth worth R200 million were discovered. The suspect has been arrested and will be appearing in court soon.

South Africans are outraged

Commenting on a post by the broadcaster on Facebook, South Africans weighed in on the bust, with most blaming the government for turning a blind eye to foreign nationals in the country.

