A syndicate involved in copper theft and sales in Pretoria has been apprehended by the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS)

The arrest was made after TOMS received intelligence about the syndicate members' activities and conducted a raid

A 27-year-old suspect who claimed to have a second-hand goods dealer permit was arrested and copper worth R50 million was confiscated

PRETORIA - A syndicate believed to be involved in various crimes, including the dealing and selling of copper, has been arrested by the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) in Pretoria.

Warrant Officer Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement that TOMS' intel into the syndicate led to the arrest. She said:

"The team pounced on the given address in Attie Street, Booysens, Pretoria, where they found the property owner who indicated he allegedly bought copper at an auction in Bloemfontein.

"The suspect produced a second-hand goods dealer permit, claiming he was authorised to deal in copper. The suspect was informed that he needed a certificate to possess copper as per the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015."

She added that a 27-year-old suspect found at the property was arrested and copper valued at over R50 million was confiscated. The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 6 November.

Zimbabwean nationals sentenced for copper theft

In a previous report by Briefly News, two Zimbabwean nationals were sentenced to 10 years each in prison for tempering with essential rail infrastructure.

The duo was arrested in 2020 at Eskia Mpahlane Drive in the Wonderboom area after Passenger Rail Security Agency of South Africa (PRASA) guards caught them with eight signal copper cables.

In a statement posted @NPA_prosecutes on X, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the two pleaded not guilty in court. She said the state prosecutor, Lufuno Manena, could prove beyond reasonable doubt that the two were guilty.

Ga-Rankuwa man sentenced to 15 years for copper theft

In a similar report by Briefly News, a Ga-Rankuwa man was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended for stealing copper cable from Eskom.

The 36-year-old was caught on surveillance camera carrying 400 metres of commercial copper cables meant for replacement at an Eskom site in Ga-Rankuwa. He was confronted by a security guard and handed over to the police. The convicted criminal remained in prison until his sentencing.

