An alarming TikTok video exposing spaza shops selling expired foods and crawling with roaches, has sparked Mzansi's concern

South Africans expressed disgust and accused the government, of neglecting safety, demanding urgent action and media attention

Netizens shared a mix of reactions, from gratitude for awareness efforts to humor about bizarre findings

Building on her experience of healthcare reporting in South Africa at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo continues to shed light on pressing current affairs issues in South Africa at Briefly News.

SOUTH AFRICA - A disturbing video of spaza shops selling expired foods is making rounds on TikTok. The viral worrying video shared by user @coolstorybru has sparked concern over the health and safety of consumers in the country.

Mzansi is accusing the government of neglection as disturbing spaza shop video goes viral on TikTok. Images: @coolstoryguy/screenshot

Source: TikTok

Unsettling video of roach-infested spaza shop

The video compilation shared by @coolstorybru shows different spaza shops with foods dating as far back as 2021. In one spaza shop, a cringing site of cockroaches had netizens expressing great disgust, and raising concerns over the lack of hygiene in these shops.

Below is the video:

Mzansi expresses worry over the video

Taking to the comment section of the video, Mzansi was left seething with anger, accusing the government of turning a blind eye to the scourge of shops posing a danger to society.

These are some of the comments:

ultra ego said:

"Thank you, and please bro continue spreading awareness to everyone in SA."

TJ Notico commented:

"Where do they get them so they can recycle?"

Poncho Lesufi remarked:

"Thank you for posting this because the media never shows this, they only come when we fight back and they give us names."

Mnr.Oulik said:

"Please let this trend, SA media is surprisingly and blatantly ignoring this."

UnCek posed the question:

"Did I just see a boerewors-flavoured fizzy drink?"

inayeceekusangaya expressed this:

"They were selling cool drinks that expired two years ago."

olgamathole56 said:

"Thanks, keep it up, don't stop creating awareness."

NcebaGersberg commented:

"Sad because some people really can't afford to buy food in bulk from a grocery store, they buy everything from these shops."

Eastern Cape SAPS Busts Expired Stock in Viral Video

In a recent report by Briefly News, South Africans are calling for the deportation of all illegal foreigners in the country. A video making rounds on social media showing the SAPS removing cool drinks that are allegedly expired from a foreign-owned shop in the Eastern Cape fueled this call by enraged netizens.

This incident is, however, just one of many involving foreign nationals. A spate of occurrences where people, especially children, fell sick after allegedly consuming foods purchased from these shops engulfed the country, sending panic throughout the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News