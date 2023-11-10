Deportation demands are growing as SAPS unearths alleged expired stock in a foreign-owned shop in the Eastern Cape

South Africans are concerned over health risks tied to these foreign-owned shops, triggering widespread panic and calls for arrests and closures

Netizens on social media have expressed frustration, questioning if the government will address the longstanding issue effectively

EASTERN CAPE - South Africans are calling for the deportation of all illegal foreigners in the country. A video making rounds on social media showing the SAPS removing cool drinks that are allegedly expired from a foreign-owned shop in the Eastern Cape fueled this call by enraged netizens.

Eastern Cape SAPS have seized alleged expired cool drinks at a shop in the Eastern Cape. Images: @MDNNEWS/Screenshot

Source: Twitter

This incident is however just one of many involving foreign nationals. A spate of occurrences where people, especially children fell sick after allegedly consuming foods purchased from these shops engulfed the country, sending panic throughout the nation.

A video of the SAPS circulates on social media

The user @MDNNEWS shared a video of the SAPS on their X account whichforeign-owned was soon widely shared.

The video is below:

Commenting on the video posted on X, South Africans were outraged, and worried if this would ever come to an end.

Below are some of the comments:

@ChrisEcxel102 had this to say:

"They must get deported too, Abdul juniors can stay, blood is thicker than water."

@Manzini_Ricky commented:

"They will be selling them to the next one."

@AkanimiltonM said:

"They must also arrest these people."

@YemyemJr suggested:

"They should remove them back to their countries."

@Simonk34702982 remarked:

"Those police must stop removing the stock. The foreigners who brought them to this place must load the stuff in the van themselves."

@Samantha23450 commented:

"Hope they are arrested and that shop is shut down."

@RichBlackWidow asked out of concern:

"Will this ever end people ‍?"

@SMnikathi said:

"Imagine if the ANC started doing this five or 10 years ago, we'd have a country."

@Aria4991 commented:

"And you wonder why I don't buy from their shops."

184 learners hospitalised in Eastern Cape

Briefly News previously reported on 184 learners being hospitalised in one week from allegedly eating snacks bought from spaza shops in the Eastern Cape. In the most recent case, 63 learners were sent to hospital after allegedly eating snacks they bought near their school. The children complained that they had stomach cramps and were vomiting, and they had to be rushed to hospital. South Africans blamed parents for letting their children buy at spaza shops instead of purchasing the snacks themselves.

The pupils, between the ages of six and 13, were Learners from Zingcuka Primary School in Keiskammahoe. The kids reportedly snacked on chips, biscuits, and juice from a shop in the area.

