Postmortem results have revealed rat poison as the cause of death for a young boy who died after buying snacks from a local taxi rank

A total of four young children died in Johannesburg earlier this month after eating snacks bought from local vendors

Community activists embarked on an operation to shut down shops run by illegal foreigners believed to be selling counterfeit and expired food

JOHANNESBURG - Rat poison has been identified as the alleged cause of death for two-year-old Azingce Mayeye, who lost his life after eating a packet of snacks bought from a taxi rank in Westonaria, west of Gauteng.

Rat poison has been revealed as the cause of death for one of the two boys who died in Johannesburg after eating snacks bought from a local vendor. Image: Getty Images

Sunday World reported that postmortem results indicated the presence of halephirimi in the deceased's body.

Speaking to the newspaper, Azile's aunt, Siziphiwe Mayeye, said the police took the packet of crack-a-snack Azingce had consumed to investigate it.

"We are still wondering how halephirimi was found in his body, because our suspicions were on the packet of snacks. The children all shared the snacks and got sick. We are just waiting for the police to confirm what went wrong with my nephew."

Azingce was one of four children aged between two and six who fell sick after eating snacks bought from a taxi rank at South Deep Gold Fields Mine.

Azingce and his three-year-old friend were declared dead upon arrival at Bekkersdal West Community Health Centre, while his two other friends, aged four and six, recovered after hospitalisation.

2 More alleged food poisoning deaths

The death of the two boys are not isolated cases, as previously Briefly News reported on the untimely deaths of four-year-old Neo Khang and his six-year-old friend, Leon Jele, after sharing a packet of pink-coloured biscuits purchased from a local spaza shop run by a foreign national.

The incident took place in Naledi, Soweto and caused a stir in the community. Angry residents took matters into their own hands by shutting down foreign-owned spaza shops. The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania joined in the operation, forcing shops believed to be selling counterfeit and expired goods to close down.

Mzansi applauds closure of illegals' spazas

Mzansi rallied behind the closure of shops run by illegal foreigners, thanking the community and PAC on social media.

