Suspects who were awaiting trial found an opportunity to escape and took it

The eight men gave police the slip at the Mogwase Magistrates Court in the North West, and two of them were arrested a few minutes later

Police told Briefly News that they were caught at the nearest taxi rank, and netizens laughed at the foolishness of the criminals

Two suspects who escaped from the Mogwase Magistrates Court were rearrested a few minutes later at a taxi rank. Images: WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images and MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eight people escaped from police custody at the Mogwase Magistrates Court in the North West, and two were rearrested a few minutes later.

The criminals escaped on 11 October by overpowering a police officer and going in different directions, only to be caught again.

Eight suspects escape from holding cells

According to the South African Police Service Spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, the suspects were awaiting trial, facing charges of robbery with a firearm, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property and murder.

A police officer took the suspects from the courtroom back to the cells. Suddenly, the eight men pushed through the door, overpowered the officer and ran in different directions. Two of them were recaptured minutes later. Funani told Briefly News that they were caught at the Mogwase Taxi rank a few minutes from the court.

“I cannot confirm whether they were trying to get onto a taxi. They will be facing an additional charge of escape from lawful custody,” she told Briefly News.

View the post on Facebook here.

South Africans mock captured criminals

Netizens commenting on the SAPS’ Facebook page shared their suspicions and views on the crime.

John Issac Williams said:

“You’re toying with your country and your lives.”

Haworth Kystar Mogakwe added´:

“These people are too clever. They will see this post, and it will make them hide. How did they escape, and where were the officers?”

Ivan van der Merwe remaked:

“Looks like an inside job.”

Sihle Nxumalo laughed.

“Dumb as hell trying to run to a familiar place.”

Lemmy Alfred exclaimed:

“Home is a special place. He was missing pap and morogo.”

King Kgosie opined:

“These guys are taking chances.”

Happy Phala asked:

“Are criminals still afraid of prison?”

Two arrested after mine cars torched

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two suspects were arrested after a group of unemployed people from Belfast in Mpumalanga torched three cars belonging to a mine.

The police alleged that the community members marched to Universal Coal Mine to ask why they had no jobs. The situation turned violent when the mine management only wanted to meet with community representatives and not the entire community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News