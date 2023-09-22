Police in Limpopo recently apprehended a 13-year-old boy, along with seven other suspects, in the Capricorn and Sekhukhune districts

The teenage boy was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off

South Africans believe the child should not face jail time and the owner of the gun should be traced

POLOKWANE - Police in Limpopo have arrested a 13-year-old teenage boy for the unlawful possession of a firearm.

A teenage boy was arrested after he was caught carrying a gun. Images: Stock Photo/Getty Images & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The kid was nabbed alongside seven other suspects, with the oldest individual being 46 years old.

Suspects arrested in two Limpopo districts

According to TimesLIVE, the suspects were arrested in the Capricorn and Sekhukhune districts earlier this week.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the individuals were nabbed during operations led by crime intelligence, detectives, Vispol, tactical response team members, private security and Farm Watch.

The 13-year-old boy was found with an unlicensed firearm with a filed off serial number. He was arrested and later released in the custody of his mother.

Ledwaba said a probation officer was called in to assess his case.

This is not the first time a 13-year-old boy was found with a gun. Earlier this year, IOL reported that a father was arrested for handing his teenage son a gun for "his protection".

The 32-year-old father from Limpopo gave the gun to his child to use when he was playing with friends. He was arrested for negligent handling of a firearm.

South Africans react to the little boy who was arrested

NhLa Lala II said:

"He's still young, he needs to be disciplined with whooping and encourage him to do his Homework/school work. He must be taught about the danger of holding a firearm... I wish him all the best and successful life ahead! Still young and needs help as soon as possible!"

Natasha Coller commented:

"Such a shame let's rather pray for our kids and not throw them to the wolves."

Kamogelo Tau said:

"I'm From Braamfischerville. In my school, we face back-to-back gang wars no matter how hard they try to stop it. It happens, trust me, a whooping is useless COPS are even more useless because they don't show any care."

David Ferguson said:

"Just arrest the owner of the gun."

Nkanyie Nkosi commented:

"Assess his family. The problem might be there, not him."

