The Hawks arrested a suspect believed to be the brains behind several cash-in-transit heists around the Joburg area.

The Hawks arrested a suspect believed to be a cash-in-transit heist mastermind. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

After searching his residence, the officers found several unlicensed firearms, ammunition, a signal jamming device and much other equipment.

According to TimesLIVE, Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha confirmed the arrest saying the 41-year-old suspect was nabbed after investigations by officers from the Hawks' serious organised crimes department, the Metro Police and a private security company.

Ramovha said the arrest was made after a tip-off to the authorities. He also revealed that the officers found an unlicensed pistol, rifle, ammunition and an unlicensed firearm upon searching the suspect's residence. He said:

"On arrival, the premises were penetrated, and the suspect was apprehended. A search of his room uncovered firearms and ammunition."

