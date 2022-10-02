The International Association of Prosecutors have expressed support for Prosecutor Billy Downer amid the Zuma private prosecution

This follows the private prosecution that was launched by former President Jacob Zuma earlier this month

Zuma alleged that Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan violated the National Prosecuting Authority Act

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The International Association of Prosecutors has rallied behind prosecutor Billy Downer who has been subjected to legal, social media and political attacks following former President Jacob Zuma's private prosecution.

International Association of Prosecutors has voiced its support for Billy Downer amid Zuma private prosecution. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

A few weeks ago, Jacob Zuma launched a private prosecution against Downer, the lead prosecutor in his arms deal case and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

According to News24, the former president claimed that Downer and Maughan violated the National Prosecuting Authority Act and should be jailed for a minimum of 15 years.

The IAP said prosecutors must conduct their duties without fear, favour, or prejudice irrespective of the accused's power, status or influence. The organisation also made it clear that it is ready to offer support and protection to any members of its organisation in any part of the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The statement further stated that the IAP hopes that justice prevails in the case.

"The IAP is confident that the court process in South Africa will be fair and will confirm our view that the private prosecution of advocate Downer is unwarranted and amounts to an abuse of process."

Jagersfontein Disaster: Police find 1 body of the people who went missing following the devastating disaster

In other news, Briefly News also reported that the police in the Free State announced that they found the body of one of the many people who were reported missing after a dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein on 11 September.

Community members and the SAPS are working tirelessly to look for the bodies of those who went missing.

According to News24, the dead body was found by divers working together with the police k9 unit. Per the publication, Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli confirmed the news and revealed that the body was found 30km down the Proses Spruit stream.

The deceased's identity is yet to be announced following a special request from the family to withhold the name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News