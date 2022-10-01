Police in the Free State have discovered the body of one of the people who went missing following the Jagersfontein disaster on 11 September

The police said they will not be revealing the identity of the deceased following a special request from the victim's family

The search for more people who went missing after a dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein continues

Free State - The police in the Free State announced that they found the body of one of the many people who were reported missing after a dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein on 11 September.

Police in the Free State has discovered the dead body of people who went missing following the Jagersfontein dam wall collapse.

Community members and the SAPS are working tirelessly to look for the bodies of those who went missing.

According to News24, the dead body was found by divers working together with the police k9 unit. Per the publication, Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli confirmed the news and revealed that the body was found 30km down the Proses Spruit stream.

The deceased's identity is yet to be announced following a special request from the family to withhold the name. Searches for more people who went missing when the dam wall collapsed, sending a gush of water across the small mining town, continues, Jacaranda FM reports.

Some family members have narrated the heartbreaking incidences that happened on Sunday, 11 September. One said she was holding on to her mother but lost grip, and she was swept away by the water and has been missing since then.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality steps up to cover burial costs of Zenizole Vena & asks community to stay calm

In more news, Briefly News reported that the municipality of Nelson Mandela Bay has volunteered to cover the funeral costs of Zenizole Vena, who passed away while waiting for assistance at the Motherwell police station.

The 15-year-old was allegedly indecently assaulted by two men that she knew. Zenizole's family says the schoolgirl had been missing for four days, and she was found by a family member in the streets.

According to the SABC News, the mayor Retief Odendaal said a full investigation will be conducted to find out the details of her kidnapping and assault. Currently, the police are searching for two suspects.

