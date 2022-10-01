Opposition party leader John Steenhuisen has taken aim at the ANC and the other parties who voted former Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse out

He said the move to oust Phalatse has just proved that the ANC only wanted to get their hands on R76 billion allocated to Joburg

Steenhuisen also added that the DA will be contesting Mpho Phalatse's removal in the court of law

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DA leader John Steenhuisen has announced that the party will be taking to the court of law to contest the ousting of Mpho Phalatse as the Mayor of Johannesburg.

Steenhuisen has fired shots at the parties who joined hands to fire Mpho Phalatse. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

He said not only is Phalatse's removal unlawful, but it also shows the ANC's desperation to have access to the R76 billion that was allocated to the city.

According to News24, Steenhuisen made these comments during an address on the DA YouTube platform. He added that he mentioned a few weeks ago that something was brewing. He said:

"After months of efforts to destabilise coalitions across the country, today, the ANC succeeded in seizing control of Johannesburg. I warned precisely a few weeks ago that this is what is transpiring in the background. The ANC's desperation to get their hands on tenders and contracts from Johannesburg's R76 billion budget is now clear for all to see."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The DA leader went on to explain that everything started going south following the vote of no confidence against Vasco da Gama. He also said the terms of the signed agreement were that the DA should fill the position in Johannesburg. He added:

"After our prescribed processes, the DA re-nominated Vasco to fill the vacant position. On receiving resistance from coalition partners, we were willing to be flexible on the candidate and nominate an alternate, Alex Christians."

Eskom board announced: Nedbank Chairman Mpho Makwana appointed as new chairperson

In other news, Briefly News also reported that a new chairperson of Eskom's board was appointed by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Nedbank Chair Mpho Makwana will assume his new set of duties on Saturday, 1 October.

Gordhan addressed the media during a virtual briefing on Friday, 30 September, when he announced the new power utility company. The new board members were approved after a Cabinet briefing.

According to The Citizen, Makwana is a former Eskom board member and held the position of CEO for nine months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News