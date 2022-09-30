The ANC will now lead the City of Johannesburg after Dada Morero was elected as the new executive mayor

Morero, who stood unopposed, was nominated to stand for election for the mayoral position by the ANC

Morero's election as Mayor of Johannesburg comes after Dr Mpho Phalaste was ousted through a motion of no confidence

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress' (ANC) Dada Morero has been elected as the new executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

ANC's Dada Morero is the new executive mayor of Johanessburg. Image: @Menzi_Nxumalo

Source: Facebook

This comes after former Johannesburg Mayor, Dr Mpho Phalatse, was ousted in a vote of no confidence at the 9th Extraordinary Council Meeting in Braamfontein.

According to SABC News, the motion of no confidence was passed by 139 votes on Friday, 30 September. That means an overwhelming majority voted to pass the motion as 145 councillors were present at the special sitting.

The ANC nominated Morero to stand for election for the mayoral position following Phalatse's ousting, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Phalatse's removal as executive mayor marks the second loss for the democratic alliance after Vasco da Gama was voted out as speaker of the Johannesburg council.

South Africans react to the significant upset

South Africans weighed in on Morere's election as Johannesburg mayor on social media. While some celebrated the ANC's victory, others speculated that the ruling party would loot the metro.

Here are some reactions:

@ramonamakh said:

"Ja ne, they really wanted to go in and chow tender money."

@just_carol8 claimed:

"Eish, I feel so sorry for the people/residents of the CoJ coz in their votes, they showed that they don't want the ANC, and now they have somehow found their way back. It's a true shame as they are the ones more affected by this. YOohhh hayi ‍♀️"

@JustinSchonie suggested:

"We must remove corruption and remove @MYANC tomorrow. #VoteHimOut"

@kingz_morgan speculated:

"Let the looting start"

The motion of no confidence against Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse passes as she attempts to declare proceedings unlawful

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has been ousted from her position despite her attempts to block the extraordinary sitting of the council on Friday, 30 September.

The council met to debate a motion of no confidence against the mayor. Phalatse lodged a 14-page application to declare the sitting and the programming committee meeting invalid and unlawful. However, according to SowetanLIVE, Phalatse was removed by 139 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News