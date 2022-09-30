City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has been ousted from her position by 139 votes

The mayor's removal occurred despite her attempt to block the extraordinary sitting of council

Phalatse attempted to declare the sitting and the programming committee meeting as invalid

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has been ousted from her position despite her attempts to block the extraordinary sitting of council on Friday, 30 September.

Mayor Mpho Phalatse has been ousted from her position. Image: Oupa Bopape & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

The council met to debate a motion of no confidence against the mayor.

Phalatse lodged a 14-page application in an attempt to declare the sitting and the programming committee meeting invalid and unlawful. However, according to SowetanLIVE, Phalatse was removed by 139 votes.

The mayor claimed that the programming meeting approved the sitting despite not meeting the required number.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

EWN reported that the sitting was called by the newly elected Speaker of Council Colleen Makhubele.

Phalatse claims that she was not alerted about the motion of no confidence against her. She further claimed that she learnt about the actions through the media.

Citizens react to the removal of Mayor Mpho Phalatse

@Sikelelo20 said:

“Mpho must blame herself and being a puppet of the Democratic Alliance. She failed dismally to deliver services to the people, she failed to bring law and order to the City, and she failed to deal with the issue of hijacked buildings! The City of Johannesburg still needs Herman Mashaba!”

@LaniTib commented:

“Today is a dark day for the people of the City of Johannesburg. The EFF, ActionSA, PA and COPE have brought back the ANC, the ANC wants nothing except to loot from the City coffers. The ANC has been in charge of Johannesburg for over 20 years, doing nothing.”

@tonnygerald added:

“DA is arrogant and forgets that they govern due to collision reliance on City of Johannesburg. Tshwane is next in line.”

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse tries to save her job by attempting to stop motion of no confidence

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported The City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse made a desperate plea to the city’s residents to help save her job.

This comes after the newly elected Joburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele called for a special council sitting on Friday, 30 September, for a motion of no confidence against Phalatse.

Phalatse issued an open letter to the City of Joburg residents to use the #HandsOffJoburg on social media and lobby their councillors to ensure the motion fails.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News