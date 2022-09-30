The City of Joburg mayor, Dr Mpho Phalatse, is trying everything she can to thwart a motion of no confidence against her

The motion is scheduled for Friday, 30 September, during a special council sitting

South Africans feel that Phalatse should accept her fate and blame her own party for throwing her to the wolves

JOHANNESBURG -The City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse made a desperate plea to the city's residents to help save her job. This comes after the newly elected Joburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele called for a special council sitting on Friday, 30 September, for a motion of no confidence against Phalatse.

Phalatse issued an open letter to the City of Joburg residents to use the #HandsOffJoburg on social media and lobby their councillors to ensure the motion fails.

The Joburg mayor added that she is aware of the calls for her to resign; however, she has no intention to resign and plans to complete her five-year term in office.

"I will not be resigning, and I, along with the 10 members of the mayoral committee, intend on completing our electoral term of office so that we can build this beautiful city across its seven regions and call it a city of golden opportunities, where all residents feel that they are part of a beautifully diverse community," wrote Phalatse.

On Friday morning, eNCA reported that Phalatse filed an urgent interdict to halt the motion of no confidence tabled against her.

South Africans weigh in

Social media was abuzz following Phalatse's plea to Joburg residents to help save her job. Even politicians such as Economic Freedom Fighters' deputy Floyd Shivambu commented on the situation.

Some people feel that Phalatse's own party, the Democratic Alliance, is throwing her under the bus, and she should accept her fate.

Here are some comments:

@thabo_magaiva32 said:

"I can see that the DA is collapsing the Johannesburg coalition to try and get votes and say, "see, coalitions don't work. Give us more votes instead". I feel sorry for Mpho Phalatse, the DA is sacrificing her like a pawn."

@ThaboFresh said:

"Sesi, no residents of the city of JHB gave a mandate to DA to lead, you made coalition agreements on your own as elite now you think you made them on their behalf?"

@SMakgobathe said:

"It's a pity that when you're about to be ousted, you have to launch a desperate lone defensive campaign to remain in power, but once you attain it back, some Gogo in Cape Town snatches it from you."

@TebzaS_Andries said:

"The moment Vasco left it should have clicked that your days are numbered, it no longer matters now, blame Tony for all this, All the best✊"

@MuhleziNtombela said:

"Hi Mpho. The first worst thing you did. 130 employees you dismissed through political agenda. That is your legacy as a woman. Easily manipulated by men telling you stories. I am a woman. You affected 130 families wena. In such dire economic conditions in SA. And against LLRA"

ANC calls for mayor Mpho Phalatse to resign following the appointment of new COJ speaker

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg is calling for Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse to resign from her position. The ANC said that parties in the coalition-run municipality would begin the process of the mayor's removal if she did not leave.

The ruling party's remarks come after Colleen Makhubele was elected speaker of the City of Johannesburg Council. The ANC's Sasabona Manganye said the party was pleased with the election's outcome.

Manganye said the people of Johannesburg would have a government that cared about them and said the mayor is next in line to be removed. He said that Phalatse should not "waste time" and resign, or the members would file a motion of no confidence.

