JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg is calling for Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse to resign from her position. The ANC said that parties in the coalition-run municipality would begin the process of the mayor’s removal if she did not leave.

The ANC is calling for the resignation of Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Image: Mujahid Safodien & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

The ruling party’s remarks come after Colleen Makhubele was elected speaker of the City of Johannesburg Council. The ANC’s Sasabona Manganye said the party was pleased with the election’s outcome.

Manganye said the people of Johannesburg would have a government that cared about them and said the mayor is next in line to be removed. He said that Phalatse should not “waste time” and resign, or the members would file a motion of no confidence.

TimesLIVE reported that upon the mayor’s removal, the ANC would install Dada Morero in her place.

The Congress of the People’s (COPE) Makhubele received 141 of the 270 votes ahead of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Alex Christians, who received 129 at the election. This month, a new speaker had to be ushered in following DA speaker Vasco Da Gama’s removal.

Makhubele plans to prioritise service delivery and ensure that the voices of minorities will not go unheard. She said all parties involved in the collation would work together for results and to serve the citizens of Johannesburg, according to SABC News.

South Africans react to the ANC’s remarks:

@Levi_Phalula said:

“I don’t feel sorry for this woman. She showed us (Diepkloof zone 3 residents) flames last year. She switches off electricity only zone 3 for a month (26 November - 24 December).”

@DurbansFinest26 commented:

“Politics in South Africa is no longer about serving the people; it’s about grabbing power and being celebrities. it’s so frustrating, we get taxed highly, but the money gets used for their court battles, blue light brigades, posh houses, etc. It’s really sad for us normal citizens.”

@PhuthumileAliv1 posted:

“It’s all about coalitions dololo service delivery.”

@AbdulHattia added:

“The politics of coalition or the politics of confusion!”

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse confident that ANC backed motion of no confidence will go up in smoke

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the African National Congress (ANC), together with some minority parties in the Johannesburg metro, are gunning for Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, but Phalatse is confident that they will fail to get rid of her.

The ruling party and the smaller parties plan to bring a motion of no confidence against the Joburg Mayor.

They accuse Phalatse of failing to do her job and, among other things, conspiring with deposed Speaker Vasco da Gama to suppress fraud reports in the city.

