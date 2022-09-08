Mpho Phalaste, the DA Mayor of Johannesburg, is not fazed by the motion of no confidence that minority parties plan to bring against her

The ANC has put its weight behind the motion of no confidence, which Phalatse claims is a power grab on The party's part

Phalatse claims that the ANC and its cohorts seek to destabilise the city because the DA-led coalition is uncovering corruption the ANC is implicated in

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC), together with some minority parties in the Johannesburg metro, are gunning for Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, but Phalatse is confident that they will fail to get rid of her.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse is confident that the ANC-backed motion of confidence against won't amount to anything. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg

The ruling party and the smaller parties plan to bring a motion of no confidence against the Joburg Mayor. They accuse Phalatse of failing to do her job and, among other things, conspiring with deposed Speaker Vasco da Gama to suppress fraud reports in the city.

SABC News reports that the minority parties include the African Independent Congress(AIC), African Transformation Movement (ATM), Congress of the People (Cope), United Democratic Movement (UDM), Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and Al Jama-ah.

Despite these accusations from the ANC and its allies, Phalatse remains confident that she will not be ousted as mayor of Johannesburg, EWN reports.

Phalatse maintains that she has support from other councillors who have expressed commitment to running Johannesburg.

Phalatse also said that the Democratic Alliance-led multiparty coalition has uncovered a lot of corruption in the city and handed cases over to the relevant authorities, and the opposition is not happy with that.

On Tuesday, 6 September, the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) claimed it anticipates the day it would see the back of Phalatse.

Samwu says it supports the notion of no confidence because the DA-led administration doesn't consider the needs of the average worker in Johannesburg. The trade union added that the very future of its members depends on the removal of Phalatse in favour of a mayor who understands how issues affect workers.

South Africans React to Mpho Phalatse

South Africans think the ANC is gunning for Phalatse because it wants to regain power in the metro.

@Schalk64296082 commented:

"Well done mayor! The corrupt ANC must go."

@DanielMentz5724 speculated:

"Anc just want to loot some more."

@MlotshwaJune

"Prove to them that you are not corrupt."

@kolopoki1

"In all honesty, we know the ANC is using Samwu and other councillors to destabilize the metro. ANC are more interested in protecting corruption and has no interest in the people of the city. They are after the coffers of the metro only. They will use the money to fund the elections."

7 Political parties banded together against the ANC, opened corruption and bribery case in city of JHB

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that the fight for political power intensified in the City of Johannesburg after seven political parties opened a case of corruption and bribery against the African National Congress (ANC).

The parties are part of a Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition currently running the city. The coalition has alleged that the ANC offered a R150 000 bribe to some councillors in the coalition.

The band of parties alleged that the bribe was aimed at garnering support for the removal of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse in a motion of no confidence, SABC News reports.

