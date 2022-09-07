The Economic Freedom Fighters slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa in a scathing statement published on Twitter

The Red Berets accuse Ramaphosa of using his employees on his Phal Phala farm as shields for his alleged crimes

The party will be marching to the office of the Public Protector to demand the release of the report on the Phala Phala investigation

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters have slammed Cyril Ramaphosa after the most recent development in the Phala Phala farm scandal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is accused in a statement by Economic Freedom Fighters of utilising his game farm in Phala Phala for illegal money laundering. Image: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Reb Berets claim that President Ramaphosa controls a well-established syndicate through which he uses his employees as buffers to avoid being directly linked to his alleged crimes.

The EFFs comments follow a News24 report that claims one of Ramaphosa's employees on his Phala Phala game farm received $580 000 (approximately R10 million) in cash from a Sudanese businessman on 25 December 2019, 45 days before the same money was swiped.

The EFF criticised Ramaphosa for choosing to store his money like a "drug smuggler" rather than using a reputable banking institution.

The Reb Berets released a statement where the party accused the President of using his Limpopo game farm to conceal his money laundering activities and to receive ill-gotten gains from his backers, TimeLIVE reported.

The statement read:

"His criminality, secrecy and extensive efforts to avoid tax and launder money are calculated and cause serious harm to SA’s economy."

The party has called once again for the release of the Phala Phala report saying it will insure that no cover-ups are taking place.

The party will march to the offices of the Public Protector on Friday, 9 September, to demand the report's release. The EFF will be joined by the UDM, ATM, Cope and ACDP.

South Africans weigh in on the EFFs statement

Some South Africans have slammed the EFF for their sensationalist statement.

Here are some comments:

@MoopelwaThabo said:

"This statement sounds more like a gossip column."

@maringari added:

"Are you not part of the Parliamentary processes that are investigating whether the our President is impeachable, why all the noise?"

EFF frustrated by delayed release of public protectors Phala Phala report, opposition parties plan protest

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say there is no excuse for the Public Protector's office delaying the publication of its investigation into the suspected theft of substantial sums of US currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

In response to this delay, opposition parties have planned a march to the office of the Public Protector on Friday, 9 September. The protest aims to force the acting Public Protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, to release the Phala Phala report.

Source: Briefly News