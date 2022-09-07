The Economic freedon fighters are fed upp with the Public Protector delay in releasing the report from the Phala Phala investigation

The party plans to lead a protest to the public protectors offices accoupanyed by other opposition parties to demand the report

The protest comes after opposition party were left disappointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa's lack of answers on the Phala Phala theft

TSHWANE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say there is no excuse for the Public Protector's office delaying the publication of its investigation into the suspected theft of substantial sums of US currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

Opposition parties will march with the Economic Freedom Fighters to the Public Protectors' office to demand the Phala Phala report. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

In response to this delay, opposition parties have planned a march to the office of the Public Protector on Friday, 9 September. The protest aims to force the acting Public Protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, to release the Phala Phala report.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo says Gcaleka's delay is in breach of the Executive Member Ethics Act, which prescribes that a report must be released within 30-days of an initial complaint, SABC News reports.

Tambo said:

“It’s almost over 90-days now that she has not released even a preliminary report into what happened in Phala Phala farm. So, opposition parties are marching there to demand that she releases that report."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also remained tight-lipped about what happened in the Phala Phala theft, and opposition parties are tired of Ramphosa's rehearsed responses.

The infamous question and answer session in the National Assembly on Tuesday, 30 August, left MPs with even fewer answers.

Members of parliament asked various questions about the Phala Phala theft. Still, City Press reported that Ramaphosa stuck to his regular response and said that his legal team has advised him not to speak on the Phala Phala matter while it is under investigation.

South Africans react to opposition parties' plan to protest outside the Public Protectors' office

Some South Africans support the protest outside the public protester's office.

Here are some comments:

@Mzania_L speculated:

"violated the rules of her very own office,& we know @AdvBMkhwebane was suspended so that this delays can kick in to buy time & protect Cyril ahead of ANC's farce elective conference. Cyril knew that adv Mkhwebane was going to release the report in time."

