A survey form the Brenthurst Foundation indicates that the African National Congress will lose its majority in the 2024 national election

The survey also predicts that the Democratic Allaince will enjoy and increase in the share of votes but only marginally

South Africans warn for experts not to count their chickens before the hatch because citizens are unpredictable

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg-based think tank, the Brenthurst Foundation, has predicted that the African National Congress will be stripped of its majority in the 2024 general elections. The foundation also predicted that Democratic Alliance would increase its share of votes, but these predictions don't convince South Africans.

Analysts predict that the African National Congress will lose its majority in the 2024 general elections. Image: RODGER BOSCH & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The foundation surveyed voter opinion involving 1 000 registered voters who indicated they would definitely vote in the upcoming general election, News24 reported.

One netizen commented that experts cand speculate all they want but South Africans are anything but predictable while another pointed out that the survey connot accurately predict how the elections would turn out.

Regardless, the Brenthurts Foundations indicated that the ruling party would probably receive around 47.6% of votes which will be a 10% decrease for the 57.50% majority achieved during the last electios.

The survey also indicated that the DA would receive 24% of votes which is a very slight increase from 20.77%.

According to the survey published by the foundation, the ANC's predicted decline is attributed to participants sentiments that the ruling party is to blame for all the countries problems. In, fact at least 80% of respondents belive the ANC is leading South Africans in the wrong direction.

South Africans react to the prediction that the ANC will lose the majority in 2024

South Afrocans are sceptical that the presictions will come true.

Below are some reactions:

@braluu commented:

"If the sample used for this survey is mainly from gauteng based residents, then there's very little credibility in it."

@TheRaymondHugo laughed:

"LOL!"

@nowhatsyourna10 claimed:

"SAns are anything but predictable. Bring on 2024, I wanna see something."

@SeroleOriginal said:

"The DA has reached its growth ceiling has ran out of whites to vote it. Coloureds going for Patriotic Alliance and their coconuts for ActionSA there is no way DA is growing."

@hopefulmuntu added:

"A vote for the DA is a vote for the ANC. The DA has confirmed this themselves."

