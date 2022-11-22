The Democratic Alliance has extended an invitation that Mzansi finds simultaneously hilarious and desperate

The opposition party called on Charlize Theron to engage in discussions on how to save Afrikaans from the ANC

As if trying to prove a point, the DA released the invitation through a press release that was written only in Afrikaans

PRETORIA - South Africans have been enjoying a fat laugh after the Democratic Alliance (DA) invited SA-born actress Charlize Theron to discuss how Afrikaans can be protected from the African National Congress (ANC).

The Democratic Alliance has invited actresses Charlize Theron to save Afrikaan from the ANC. Image: Randy Holmes & Laird Forbes

Source: Getty Images

The DA's invitation comes after the Hollywood icon made local headlines for expressing her views on Afrikaans, claiming it's an unhelpful, dying language.

The opposition party's baffling invitation has citizens questioning the DA's priorities.

One netizen commented:

"DA has lost its way. Sadly under Johnny, it has stagnated and is on a downward trajectory."

Another citizen added:

"This party is a joke!"

The party released the invitation as a press release written only in Afrikaans. In it, the party claimed to extend the invitation in light of the award-winning actresses' concern that Afrikaan was dying out.

However, Theron's comments were not of concern but were instead aimed at sharing her experience of how, being a native Afrikaans speaker, the language didn't help her when she left South Africa. The star also mocked that about 44 people still speak the "dying" language.

The DA disputed that there were an estimated 7 million Afrikaans speakers in South Africa, claiming it is the nation's third most spoken language.

Theron's comments ruffled more feathers than just the DA's. According to TimesLIVE, The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) slammed the actress' comments were disparaging and misleading, adding that Theron perpetuated the stereotype that Afrikaan was only spoken by white 'boere' South Africans.

South Africans slam the DA for inviting Charlize Theron to save Afrikaans

Citizens took to social media to laugh at the DA's feeble attempt at addressing Charlize Theron's comments.

Here are some reactions:

@RidgwayElaine commented

"Come on, DA. Get your priorities right!"

@tsrapman1 joked:

"They want to use her to get desperate 44 votes."

@VuyiFebruarie claimed:

"I can't wait to read her response if she entertains the DA at all."

@selebeli exclaimed:

"Attention seekers!"

@ChepapeD posted:

"They want her there to harvest pity and ensure that the language doesn't go extinct. The language associated with oppression and theft."

@reclamationjay added:

"Tiring, useless and unserious party."

@basche42 stated:

"Charlize has really triggered the Afrikaners."

@GasantAbarder said:

"It's actually not that deep, @Our_DA. You're making a mountain out of a molehill now."

