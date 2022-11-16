Seasoned politician Helen Zille is confident that the Democratic Alliance is on a path to governing South Africa in 2024

Zille stated in a recent interview that the opposition party is seeing a steady growth by South Africans believe it is all a pipe dream

The DA's Federal Chairperson also weighed on Mzansi's political landscape and said the DA and EFF hold SA's future

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance's Federal Chairperson Helen Zille says her political organisation is ready to govern South Africa in 2024, but some South Africans believe she is dreaming.

Democratic Alliance Federal Chairperson Helen Zille believes that her party will govern South Africa come 2024. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

In a recent television interview, Zille addressed several issues, such as the great exodus of black leaders from the DA, coalition politics and the prospects of partnering with the Economic Freedom Fighters.

According to Zille, the DA is the fastest-growing political movement in urban centres, with an 11% popularity rate behind the African National Congress (ANC), reported SABC News.

The controversial politician added that she was confident that with the help of opposition parties, the DA would govern in 2024 and beat the ANC. Zille also stated that Mzansi's political future depended on the DA and the EFF; however, her party would never partner with the EFF.

While the EFF helped the DA gain power in the City of Ekurhuleni, Zille stated that the party's policies are not in line with the DA's. She also added that the DA respects the EFF even though they would not work with the EFF.

Action SA spokesperson and City of Ekurhuleni councillor Siyanda Makhubo called Zille a liar for denying the working relationship between the DA and EFF. Makhubo wrote in a tweet that the DA and EFF work well together, and the DA passed the 2022/2023 budget because they consulted with the EFF.

South Africans call out Helen Zille

@spmothibi said:

"The old woman is dreaming. Which growth is she talking about."

@Sihle89547805 said:

"I will never understand a country of majority African people having a white party as an official opposition. What a country of idiots "

@BongMelz said:

"Zille must just admit that EFF is their master. Without EFF votes, no Johannesburg, NMB or Ekurhuleni. DA need EFF to govern. FACT! This gogo is a liar!"

DA's Helen Zille denies hating black people and calls the allegations "rubbish" on social media

In other news, Briefly News reported that another social media tiff with the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Chairperson Helen Zille in the centre of it has occurred.

She slammed comments that claimed she "hates black people" following her recent public statements about how it is better to be poor in Cape Town than in the rest of the country. The topic has sparked outrage among South Africans who believe her comments were tone-deaf.

One social media user, @MrK, called out the former leader of the political party and said:

“But what you said Helen about black people being better in poverty in Langa than they are in any township shows that you celebrate when black people are in poverty, otherwise you would have been ashamed to say such.”

